Through our partnership with Conexus, It’s an honor to be able to assist the DHA in meeting their goals to improve efficiencies, while helping them gain higher visibility into their asset management processes.

The Conexus Plexus Vision Information System platform provides barcode, passive RFID and real time (Wi-Fi) tracking information and data analytics for a number of Military Health facilities including Tripler Army Medical Center, Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, and Brooke Army Medical Center. For Wi-Fi tracking and location information, the Plexus system incorporates AiRISTA tags and the AiristaFlow ERC location engine to provide real time location services of medical and IT assets.

“Through our partnership with Conexus Inc., AiRISTA Flow is honored to be able to assist the Defense Health Agency in meeting their goals to increase efficiencies, while simultaneously helping them gain higher visibility into their asset management processes, and increase asset utilization.” States Sy Sajjad, CEO of AiRISTA Flow.

The Plexus Vision asset management RTLS software, incorporating AiRISTA Flow’s Ekahau RTLS Controller, now proudly manages assets in over 15 major Military Health centers in the US. Other Military facilities include US Army Martin Community Hospital, Fort Riley, Fort Sam Houston; US Air Force facilities Andrews AFB, Travis AFB, Keesler AFB and US Navy Medical Facilities, Camp Pendleton, Jacksonville, Twenty-Nine Palms and New England.

The combined Plexus Vision Information System platform and AiRISTA Flow ERC Location Engine assures that Directors, Department Managers and end users get unprecedented visibility into the location, condition, and status of assets, people, and workflows, with powerful data analytics that can be delivered automatically.

Contact our office today to find out how to maximize your ROI with RTLS, or visit us at our HIMSS Booth # 5179 in Orlando, February 20 – 22, 2017.

About AiRISTA Flow

AiRISTA Flow (http://www.airistaflow.com) develops and manufactures leading Identification & Track and Trace solutions using passive, active, and semi-active RFID, RTLS, GPS, and other technologies. AiRISTA Flow’s industry-based solutions are robust and comprehensive enabling increased visibility, security, and safety of mission critical assets and personnel. AiristaFLow purchased Ekahau RTLS in March 2016.

About Conexus, Inc.

Conexus, Inc. (http://www.conexusinc.com)

Conexus Inc. is a veteran-owned, privately held small business, formed in 1994 with the mission of helping to accurately track, stage and manage portable assets. For the past 23 years Conexus Inc. has been delivering services specifically designed around the goals of asset management. Software developed by Conexus Inc. is being utilized at approximately 140 locations worldwide, including university hospitals, public hospitals, VA hospitals and Army, Navy and Air Force facilities including Iraq and Afghanistan. Conexus Inc. has received many awards including 2009 GCN Award Winner, and 2007 Top 5 DOD Program Awards.