DWS and UXC Red Rock announce global partnership agreement

From February 2017 UXC Red Rock will support its customers with DWS’ innovative testing products Dimension Focus™ and Dimension SwifTest™.

As the largest independent provider of Oracle consulting and managed services in the Asia Pacific region, UXC Red Rock provides a complete service continuum around the Oracle ‘Red Stack’, including JD Edwards. Within Oracle JD Edwards EnterpriseOne (JDE E1), UXC Red Rock sells, implements, upgrades and provides a vast array of managed services.

DWS’s products will enable UXC Red Rock, and its customers, to reduce the burden of testing JDE E1. Improving planning, management and execution, customers will now be able to move, more cost effectively, to a code-current status.

Dimension SwifTest™ allows customers to create scripts that automatically test different scenarios, whenever they implement, upgrade, or make changes. SwifTest is natively integrated to JDE E1 so can easily be used and adopted by business analysts and super-users.

Dimension Focus™ will help UXC Red Rock and its customers understand the impact of any ESU (Electronic Software Update) or modification in their environment. This unique forensic understanding will enable UXC Red Rock, and its customers, to better plan and manage exactly what testing is required right down to the event level.

Together SwifTest and Focus will dramatically reduce the time, effort and cost of every JDE E1 project, delivering UXC Red Rock customers a better and more cost effective experience. When deployed simultaneously, customers have seen as much as an 85 percent reduction in testing efforts. With CIOs spending as much as 25 percent of their IT budget on quality assurance the savings can be tremendous.

For more information please contact DWS on +44 (0) 1494 896600 or visit http://www.dwsconsultants.com/products.

Quotes:

Philip Milne, CEO of UXC Red Rock, said: “We are delighted to sign a strategic partnership with DWS. Their heritage with JD Edwards and their unique offerings, such as Focus and SwifTest, allow our customers to remain both patch and release current. Testing efforts are also reduced by up to 85 percent enabling budget to be redirected into other initiatives. This is exactly what we at UXC Red Rock, and in particular our JD Edwards Centre of Excellence, strive to achieve every day.”

Barry Burke, DWS’s Chief Executive, said, “I am delighted that a partner of UXC UXC Red Rock’s size and stature in the market place has agreed to partner to resell DWS’ testing products. UXC Red Rock understands that our products, Dimension Focus™ and Dimension Swiftest™ significantly reduce the testing burden associated with JD Edwards EnterpriseOne change events.”

About DWS

Since 1998, DWS has been providing specialist software development and CNC expertise to companies who want to customise, upgrade and support their JDE E1 systems. Our award winning Dimension Analyze™ service and associated development and technical services have helped customers around the globe get the most they can from E1 and to reduce their cost of owning E1.

Through our Dimension Hub™ we make our knowledge, experience and analytic capabilities readily accessible to our customers, helping them to test and to stay up to date with the software made available by Oracle JD Edwards.

DWS is an Oracle Gold partner and a JD Edwards Certified Specialist. DWS has built an enviable reputation as development and technical experts in JDE E1.

About UXC Red Rock

UXC Red Rock is a CSC company and the largest independent provider of Oracle consulting and managed services in Australia and New Zealand. UXC Red Rock provides dynamic technology leadership in delivering Oracle solutions in both cloud and on-premise environments. UXC Red Rock offers a full continuum of services around Oracle’s integrated stack of applications, platform services, and engineered systems.

As part of CSC, UXC Red Rock offers speed and agility with thought leadership and global scale. This allows us to design and deliver innovative market-leading solutions that enable clients to transform their businesses and the broader market.

Oracle has globally recognised UXC Red Rock’s expertise and skills by accrediting us as an Oracle Platinum Partner, Oracle Cloud Select Partner and Cloud Managed Service Provider.