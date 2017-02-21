AU10TIX Nominated Runner Up for The FSTech Awards

This not about winning an award as much as it is about educating the market about how much technology has matured in meeting the challenges of Customer Not Present, online and mobile onboarding and KYC in regulated markets.

FSTech has shortlisted AU10TIX BOS for the "Anti-fraud or Security Strategy of the Year" award category (See: http://www.fstech.co.uk/awards/shortlist17.php). Winners will be announced by the judging panel in about one-month time. AU10TIX BOS won wide recognition in as paradigm shift in customer onboarding and fraud prevention automation featuring many "firsts" such as 100% human-free automaton, forensic level forgery and counterfeiting detection, up to +300% higher success rates in handling borderline quality ID images, workable exception reporting, multi-lingual document support, etc. AU10TIX BOS is appreciated not just for new performance standards but also for changing best practices, improving conversion success chances and improving operating efficiency.

“Being shortlisted for the FSTech awards means a lot to us”, says Ron Atzmon, Managing Director of AU10TIX: “This not about winning an award as much as it is about educating the market about how much technology has matured in meeting the challenges of Customer Not Present, online and mobile onboarding and KYC in regulated markets. If service providers know better what to demand from ID authentication and onboarding automation than we have all won.”

“We live in breakthrough times for customer onboarding and KYC automation.”, says Ofer Friedman, VP Marketing of AU10TIX: “Online and mobile financial services have been waiting a long time for mature automation that can cope with customer ID authentication and onboarding initiation. The highest involuntary loss of customers in the point of customer ID authentication and onboarding. Now technology can put customer onboarding on fast-forward and fraud prevention on "Shields up". Security and operating efficiency should not be two contradicting things because technology can now do both in one integrated process. Welcome to the world where technology born to curb fraud and enhance regulatory compliance also affects competitiveness and even profitability. This nomination already helps expand awareness and help decision makers make better informed decisions.”

About AU10TIX

AU10TIX Limited, a fully owned subsidiary of ICTS International N.V, deals with the authentication and digitization of identifying documents including Passports, identity cards, driving licenses and other complementary identifying documents. The company specializes in implementing hardware & software based applications used for scanning, identifying, content retrieval, authentication and validation of identifying documents. AU10TIX is a pioneer of all-channel (front-end and online) ID authentication and processing solutions. The company's products drastically reduce identifying document-based fraud, reducing the costs associated with client processing and enabling effective regulatory compliance, while making the sales and support operations speedier and considerably more efficient.

For more information, visit http://www.au10tix.com

About ICTS International N.V.

ICTS specializes in the development and implementation of innovative security concepts and solutions designed to meet the needs of a variety of industries, mainly aviation transportation, border control and sensitive facilities. ICTS International benefits from over two decades of expertise and international operational experience in transportation security, with a particular emphasis on high-risk environments, passenger processing transactions and the integration of security services to provide a comprehensive security solution. It also offers a wide variety of customized training programs, tailored procedures and a wide range of security consulting services. The company has developed and implemented unique technological solutions, based on its comprehensive approach to security, designed to enhance the level of security while accelerating the security check process.

For more information, visit http://www.icts-int.com

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, regarding the Company’s business strategy and future plans of operations. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific to the matters discussed in this press release. These and other important factors, including those mentioned in various Securities and Exchange Commission filings made periodically by the Company, may cause the Company’s actual results and performance to differ materially from the future results and performance expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to provide public updates, revisions or amendments to any forward-looking statements made herein to reflect changes in the Company’s expectations or future events.

Contact:

AU10TIX

Ofer Friedman, VP Marketing

Email: ofer.friedman(at)au10tix(dot)com

Tel.: +357 (22) 007698

ICTS International NV

Alon Raich

Email: mail(aott)ictsinternational(d)com

Tel.: +31-20-716 3421