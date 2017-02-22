As expectations for 24/7 access to answers and information continue to grow, front line representatives are increasingly challenged by repetitive questions. A customer self support portal can grapple this problem

KnoBis today announced the release of their White Paper titled: “Why Companies Need to Build Customer Self Support Portal”. This white paper looks at why companies should consider self-support portals an important aspect of their customer support process. It also look at current trends in self support portals, best practices and benefits for businesses when they adopt a self service portal.

Increasingly, customer service and satisfaction are becoming the epicenter of businesses, and this is forcing companies to look at newer and better ways to reach out customers and address their queries and concerns. According to a study by Forrester, 72% of customers prefer to use self- service support rather than phone or e-mail.

The White Paper is aimed at customer success, support and customer experience teams, and provides them with the necessary information and criteria that they should look at when implementing a self support portal.

Broad topics covered in the white paper include:



What is self-service support enablement?

Benefits of self-service support portal

Best Practices For Building a Self Support Portal

The white paper can be downloaded from this link: https://www.knobis.co/whitepaper/CustomerSelfSupport

