360factors Appoints New CEO to Help Drive Growth

360factors, Inc., a cloud-based Enterprise Risk and Compliance Management platform technology and services company based on artificial intelligence, appointed Carl McCauley as Chief Executive Officer to help drive growth in its cloud-based Enterprise Risk and Compliance Management platform business. Carl is a highly successful executive with a technology background and a unique combination of sales, marketing, product management, development, operations and business experience with proven success in high-growth enterprise software companies.

Carl has some great achievements to his credit. He worked as VP of Sales at MetricStream for seven years, taking them from startup phase to industry leader, growing sales at an average rate of 50% annually and becoming recognized as a Leader in Gartner's GRC Magic Quadrant. While SVP of Sales at Zycus, Carl helped Zycus become recognized as an industry leader in procurement source-to-pay solutions and a leader in Gartner’s Strategic Sourcing Magic Quadrant. As SVP of Sales and Marketing at AFS Technologies, Carl helped revenue grew from $40M to over $90M.

"Different types of leadership styles are required at different stages of the company, at the stage 360factors is in, Carl’s leadership and track record of growing GRC start-ups to midsize businesses, perfectly aligns with 360factors," says Ed Sattar Executive Chairman.

“I am very excited to be joining the 360factors team in building a world-class culture and customer-focused organization. 360factors’ cloud-based product, Predict360™ based on artificial intelligence, vertically integrates regulatory information, policies and procedures, risks and controls, audit and inspections, and on-line training in a single platform. Its groundbreaking use of cognitive computing technology to manage regulatory content change is a real game changer and being part of this is truly exciting both personally and professionally,” added Carl McCauley, Chief Executive Officer, 360factors. “At 360factors, we focus on addressing some of the common problems that customers of legacy GRC vendors have historically faced. I am excited about leading the industry to provide solutions that have shorter implementation timeframes, are more maintainable, have lower costs, and use artificial intelligence technology to automate common tasks and updates.”

Carl will be based in the Austin, Texas corporate headquarters of 360factors. 360factors current CEO and founder, Ed Sattar, will become Executive Chairman.

About 360factors Inc.

360factors, Inc. (Austin, TX) helps companies improve business performance by reducing risk and ensuring compliance. Predict360, its flagship software product, vertically integrates regulations and requirements, policies and procedures management, risks and controls, audit management and inspections, and on-line training and qualifications, in a single cloud-based platform based on artificial intelligence. 360factors EHS Services offers environmental consulting services in the areas of air, water, and waste permitting and compliance, site investigation and remediation, environmental and dredge material sampling and evaluation, engineering and geology, expert testimony, health and safety, and operational risk management. Its Managed Services incorporate outsourced risk and compliance services using Predict360.

Further information can be found at http://www.360factors.com/.

