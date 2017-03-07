Over the last couple of years, different acquisitions and fusions at Mensura resulted in huge ICT projects with a focus on consolidation and data migration. Years went by without room for innovation and ICT had not been aligned with business for many years. The ICT landscape was very fragmented. Software was selected for each project individually: e-invoicing, mobile app development, contracts etc. This resulted in inefficiency and overhead in costs and maintenance.

There was especially a lot of overhead in supporting the prevention consultants. The admin people had to print out the consultants’ agendas and print out customer dossiers, containing information in different languages, employee lists and more. This paper information needed to be bundled and had to be handed over to the prevention consultant.

“With this project Mensura wanted to run the administration of the company visits fully digital," says Christophe Vanneste, CIO at Mensura. "One digital application had to enable our prevention consultants to inform themselves and to simplify, speed up, and make their administration paperless. We wanted to improve internal and external customer experience."

Mensura implemented a mobile application, based on the customer communications platform Scriptura Engage. Today, prevention consultants can consult offline customer data in different languages, customize and fill out an electronic checklist together with their client. This information is – as soon as the prevention consultant is back online – automatically synchronized with the backend systems. The platform seamlessly integrates with print, mobile, email and sms.

“In most companies mobile is seen as a separate silo owned by marketing. But it should be part of the overall communication strategy, since it has become one of the most important customer touch points. Mensura shared that insight. By implementing a central platform that can serve different applications they centralize as much as possible instead of a further fragmentation of functions,” says Hervé Toussaint, VP Sales and Marketing for Scriptura Engage.

“The application of Scriptura Engage at Mensura shows the demand for optimum mobility that has emerged in the market. Capturing ‘new style’ at its best. All aspects of mobility, customer focus, multichannel and innovation are addressed. An example for the market. Moreover, with 47% of the reader’s votes this was also the most popular project in this category. Therefor a worthy winner!” says John De Waard from DocumentWereld and president of the jury.