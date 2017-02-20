Clearwave to showcase self-service platform solution at HIMSS17

Clearwave's Table Top Patient Check-In Kiosk Clearwave allows us to focus more on our patients and their needs.

Clearwave is the leading provider in patient registration and check-in, a cloud-based self-service technology that runs on the Posiflex XT-series of touch screen terminals. Both companies will be showcasing their solutions at Posiflex booth No. 1076 during HIMSS17 in Orlando, Florida. The terminal provider Posiflex is helping to bridge the gap between healthcare hardware and software through a partnership with Clearwave Corporation.

“Clearwave allows us to focus more on our patients and their individual healthcare needs by providing a simple yet robust solution to simplifying the check-in process. Our patients and community relies on UAB to provide the highest level of quality care possible, with a continued emphasis on improved patient satisfaction. Our patients and staff have been very supportive of Clearwave and love the simplicity and ease of use. They appreciate that patient check-in is faster and easier than ever before.” said Rob Crabtree, Administrative Director of Orthopaedics at University of Alabama Birmingham.

The Clearwave self-serve medical check-in system improves workflow, streamlines the check-in process, and increases patient engagement. According to company research, typically patients spend an average of 21 minutes in health care waiting rooms that do not use self-service check-in software. Meanwhile, patient check-in registration times were reduced to just three minutes for clients using the Clearwave system.

Clearwave’s integrated software, hardware, and kiosk solution is intuitive, easy to use and can be integrated into almost any existing patient tracking system including: Allscripts, Athena, Greenway, GE, NextGen, Cerner, Compulink, McKesson and Meditech.

Most recently, Clearwave has rolled out a mobile pre-check solution that allows patients to check in prior to arriving for their appointment. Much like the check-n one finds at airports, this new feature allows patients to check-in on their mobile device, tablet or home computer shortening the check-in time even further once arriving to the office for his/her visit.

The company chose Posiflex as its hardware provider of choice because of the terminals' reliability, durability and capacity to withstand the ongoing rigors of a busy medical facility. "Health care runs 24/7, so must its IT infrastructures. Posiflex has been time tested in health care, and helps us build and sustain a reliable solution," said Brian Stone, CFO with Clearwave.

Clearwave’s registration platform allows authenticated patient data to flow from a patient and any healthcare provider. Clearwave’s platform includes full integration to any Electronic Medical Record (EMR), Practice Management (PM) or Hospital Information System (HIS) product. Clearwave’s platform provides the patient with multiple self-service options including Clearwave’s Mobile Pre-check-in solution. For more information: (678) 738-1120 or visit http://www.clearwaveinc.com.