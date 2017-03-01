Calvary Hospital announced that their 24th Annual Bereavement Course will take place from 6-8 p.m. Wednesdays from March 8 through May 17 in downtown Brooklyn. The address is St. Joseph’s High School, 80 Willoughby St., Brooklyn, NY 11201. The course is designed for those who work in the helping professions (social workers, nurses, funeral directors, etc.) who may need to address bereavement and grief related issues in their professional lives. (This is not for bereaved family members.)

The Hospital’s 10-week course is taught by various specialists from Calvary Hospital and Calvary@Home (Home Care and Hospice). Upon completion, each participant will receive a Certificate of Attendance. Continuing Education Credits and contact hours are pending from the NYS Department of Health, Bureau of Funeral Directors and Association for Death Education and Counseling (ADEC). These courses have been approved for contact hours by a Credentialed Alcoholism and Substance Abuse Counselor (CASAC), Credentialed Prevention Professional (CPP), and Credential Prevention Specialist (CPS).

Fees are as follows:



$225 per person to attend all 10 sessions; $200 each for 2-4 people registering from the same institution; $175.00 for 5 or more people. Special offer for graduate students is $50.00 for the complete course.

People may also choose individual sessions for $50.

The course is free of charge for all Calvary Hospital employees.

To register for the entire 10-session course, or for individual sessions, go to http://www.calvaryhospital.org to download a copy of the registration form. Individuals can also register at the door. Checks should be made payable to Calvary Hospital.

Please send all registrations and payment to Calvary Hospital- Bereavement Services, 1740 Eastchester Road, Bronx, New York 10461. Questions may also be directed to Lynn Pappalardi at 718-518-2173, or lpappalardi(at)calvaryhospital(dot)org.

Calvary Hospital Annual Bereavement Course (Brooklyn) Schedule March-May 2017

March 8 - An Overview of "Normal" Grief, Sherry R. Schachter, Ph.D., FT (6-7 p.m.); Disenfranchised Grief: Intuitive vs Instrumental Grievers (7-8 p.m.)

March 15 - Making Decisions at the End of Life, Christopher Comfort, MD (6-7 p.m.); Delirium and Depression in the Dying Patient, Robert Brescia, MD (7-8 p.m.)

March 22 - The Hospice Perspective, Jamie Trachtenberg, LCSW, ACHP-SW (6-7 p.m.); Fundamentals of Grief Counseling, Maria Georgopoulos, LMHC, FT (7-8 p.m.)

March 29 - Multicultural Aspects of Grief, Pastoral Care Staff (6-8 p.m.)

April 5 - Death of a Child, Maria Georgopoulos, LMHC, FT (6-8 p.m.)

April 19 - Death of a Parent, Raman Mohabir, LMHC, NCC (6-7 p.m.); Death of a Sibling (7-8 p.m.)

April 26 - Children and Death, Rashida Sanchez, MA (6-8 p.m.)

May 3 - General Bereavement for Young Adults, Joanne Romero, MA (6-7 p.m.); Death of a Spouse/Partner (7-8 p.m.)

May 10 - Initiating Bereavement Support Groups and Interventions, Raman Mohabir, LMHC, NCC (6-8 p.m.)

May 17 - Grief and Trauma in Today's Digital Age, Sherry R. Schachter, Ph.D., FT and Rashida Sanchez, MA (6-7 p.m.); Compassion Fatigue, Sherry R. Schachter, Ph.D. FT (7-8 p.m.)

This activity has been submitted to PA State Nurses Association for approval to award contact hours. PA State Nurses Association is accredited as an approver of continuing nursing education by the American Nurses Credentialing Center’s Commission on Accreditation.

About the Company:

For more than a century, Calvary Hospital has been the nation’s only fully accredited acute care specialty hospital devoted exclusively to providing palliative care to adult patients with advanced cancer and other life-limiting illnesses. More than 6,000 patients are cared for annually by Calvary’s inpatient, home care, and hospice services. Inpatient care is offered at our 200-bed facility in the Bronx and our 25-bed Brooklyn Satellite at NYU Lutheran.

Calvary Hospice provides short-term inpatient care at The Dawn Greene Hospice, located at Mary Manning Walsh Home in Manhattan. To learn more or sign up for the e-newsletter, Calvary Life, please go to http://www.calvaryhospital.org.