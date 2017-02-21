ShipCaddie Shipping Software Expands eCommerce Footprint

We refuse to be just another 'here's-our-software-now-get-out-of-here' solution.

Utah-based shipping software company—ShipCaddie—has announced partnerships with several e-commerce marketplaces and shopping carts. The newest shipping technology allows online sellers to sync and ship orders from several online locations, which now include Amazon, eBay, Etsy, Magento, Volusion, SquareSpace, BigCommerce, Shopify, WooCommerce and 3DCart.

According to ShipCaddie Founder and CEO Shaun Rothwell, the expansion broadens the omni-channel runway for online sellers who use ShipCaddie to manage all of their fulfillment in one place.

“These integrations are crucial not just to our business, but to the business of ShipCaddie users, who are opening new sales channels by the day,” said Rothwell.

Rothwell noted that omni-channel fulfillment is a growing need and will not go away anytime soon. As e-commerce sales continue to outpace brick-and-mortar retail, businesses will continue to explore additional online sales channels. According to Rothwell, this only enhances the need for sellers to find a comprehensive omni-channel fulfillment software that can scale with a growing business.

“Omni-channel fulfillment with multi-carrier shipping options is the baseline standard now,” said Rothwell. “As a business grows, supply chain needs evolve and our goal is to stay a step ahead and help our customers manage their growth.”

According to Rothwell, ShipCaddie has been great at adapting to these needs by offering several value-adds such as data synthesis, reporting, free shipping consulting and even opening fulfillment centers to manage the picking, packing and shipping for customers who want to avoid the operational headache.

ShipCaddie is the only company that provides online sellers with this level of expertise and adaptability. While most shipping software companies are considered technology experts, none are experts in transportation and supply chain management. This has created a large void that Rothwell says ShipCaddie is happy to fill on its own.

“We refuse to be just another ‘here’s-our-software, now-get-out-of-here’ solution,” said Rothwell. “While this approach works for many of our customers, we have found that there’s an increasing need for a solution that has an adaptive human element to it. And ShipCaddie provides that.”

ShipCaddie currently offers free 30-day trials but is running a promotion that grants an extra 60 days to current users of competing platforms. Shippers can take advantage of this offer by registering here using promo code: SaveMe

For more information, please visit http://www.shipcaddie.com.