Ellsworth Adhesives Receives Dow 2016 Gold Level Distributor Award

Ellsworth Adhesives

Ellsworth Adhesives, a global distributor of adhesives, specialty chemicals and dispensing equipment, is pleased to announce it has received the Dow 2016 Gold Level Distributor Award. This prestigious award highlights Ellsworth Adhesives’ outstanding distribution performance for Dow's Performance Silicone Products throughout the year.

The Gold Level Distributor status is an acknowledgment of significant contributions made by key distributors. The criteria include sales growth, promotion of new products, productivity, operational excellence, and financial performance.

Ellsworth Adhesives is honored to receive this coveted award for excellence in the distribution of Dow’s Performance Silicone Products used in electronics manufacturing. Dow’s leadership team presented the award. Graciously accepting on behalf of Ellsworth Adhesives were Roger Lee – Global President, Specialty Chemical Distribution, and Jay Richardson – Vice President of Sales, ESR Group.

Roger Lee commented, “This prestigious award is one that recognizes our valued partnership with Dow. It displays our joint focus on enhancing customer success worldwide and showcases the innovative efforts of both teams here at Ellsworth Adhesives and at Dow.”

Ellsworth Adhesives has been a longtime authorized distributor for Dow's Performance Silicone Products and continues to be one of its largest North American distributors. Ellsworth Adhesives has consistently maintained high rankings since the awards program was launched.

Ellsworth Adhesives has developed a reputation within the industry for providing the distinct combination of excellence in distribution with the most comprehensive level of technical expertise available. To learn more, visit http://www.ellsworth.com.

About Ellsworth Adhesives

Ellsworth Adhesives is a distributor and a value-added supplier of adhesives, sealants, coatings, encapsulants, tapes, releases, lubricants and equipment from leading international manufacturers. Ellsworth Adhesives’ Engineering Sales Representatives have years of hands-on engineering skills and experience who assist with material and equipment selection, product testing, and process requirements and excel in designing, managing, customizing manufacturing projects and varying industrial applications.

Ellsworth Adhesives operates sales offices and warehouses in the United States, Canada, Mexico, United Kingdom, France, Spain, Germany, Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Brazil, China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, India, Taiwan, Vietnam, Indonesia, Singapore, Philippines, and Thailand. Ellsworth Adhesives can be contacted directly at 1-800-888-0698 or by visiting http://www.ellsworth.com.