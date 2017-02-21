“Culture is our top priority,” says Skuid Founder and CEO, Ken McElrath. “You may have a fantastic product, but if your people can't work together, your company will underperform or fail."

Skuid was recently ranked on Entrepreneur's Top Company Cultures list, a comprehensive ranking of U.S.-based businesses exhibiting high-performance cultures. The Top Company Cultures list has placed Skuid as fourth place in the midsize company category. Skuid is recognized for creating an exceptional culture that drives employee engagement, exceeds employee expectations and directly impacts company success.

“Culture is our top priority,” says Skuid Founder and CEO, Ken McElrath. “You may have a fantastic product, but if your people can't work together, your company will underperform or fail. You can actually have an inferior product and beat your competitors with the right culture. It's that important. If you build an exceptional product and an exceptional culture, you create a nearly unbeatable combination.”

Jason Feifer, editor in chief of Entrepreneur, says that great company cultures don’t happen on their own. "They’re the result of great leadership, and a conscious effort to make everyone on a team feel engaged and important. The honorees on our 2017 list are proof that strong cultures make even stronger companies. Entrepreneurs at all levels can draw inspiration from them.”

The full list, featuring 153 small, midsize and large companies, is available on Entrepreneur.com. The list also shares the core insights, behaviors and attributes that have shaped the featured cultures, complete with best practices to help other companies develop their own.

The rankings for all companies were determined by an anonymous survey distributed to all employees of competing companies. The survey measures high-performance cultures based on a company's strength across 10 core components of culture—collaboration, innovation and communication, to name a few. The companies with the highest scores landed on the Top Company Culture list in ranking order.

To view Skuid in the full ranking, read the full story here.

