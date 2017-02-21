American Veterinarian™ to Release Inaugural 2017 Issue in February

"We are pleased to announce the first issue of American Veterinarian™ for 2017, which will give veterinarians invaluable resources to effectively treat their animal patients as well as insights on some clinical and newsworthy issues.” - Chris Hennessy

American Veterinarian™, the premier multimedia provider of cutting-edge news, research and conference coverage in veterinary medicine, will be launching its first bi-monthly issue of 2017 in February. The inaugural issue will offer expert insights in animal health and medicine, business and practice management, and One Health.

In making the announcement, American Veterinarian™ Publisher Chris Hennessy said, “We are pleased to announce the first issue of American Veterinarian™ for 2017, which will give veterinarians invaluable resources to effectively treat their animal patients as well as insights on some clinical and newsworthy issues.”

The feature article delves into the controversial issue surrounding Lyme disease, the incidence of which has nearly tripled in humans over the past 20 years. The article includes comments from infectious disease specialists regarding the risk for co-infection, Lyme disease reporting and diagnostics and treatment.

Beth Thompson, V.M.D., consulting editor of American Veterinarian™, added, “Lyme disease is a perfect example of one of the many areas where science, medicine, and veterinary medicine intersect. American Veterinarian, with its access to hundreds of expert physicians, pharmacists, veterinarians and researchers, is uniquely positioned to offer a broader, more insightful view and the latest thinking on issues and diseases veterinarians face every day.”

In addition to Lyme disease, the issue provides articles on the growing trend of backyard chickens in urban and suburban settings, treatment of mitral valve disease in dogs, advice on dealing with generation gaps among staff and clients and much more.

