. I was honored to be a part of the annual DUI and Motor Vehicle Summit and discuss the ethical issues involved in pursuing those interests within the bounds of the law, while maintaining a professional, courteous and civil attitude...

McMahon & Winters Law Firm Partner, Michael Winters, was a course presenter at the Pennsylvania Association of Criminal Defense Lawyer’s (PACDL) DUI and Motor Vehicle Summit held this year at The Hotel Hershey in Hershey, Pennsylvania. The PACDL is an association whose membership is open to law students and attorneys admitted to practice before the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania and actively engaged in the defense of criminal cases.

Boasting over 850 private criminal defense practitioners and public defenders, the PACDL is dedicated to the preservation of the adversary system of justice. Their annual DUI and Motor Vehicle Summit delivers the latest in legal updates for criminal defense attorneys in the Commonwealth. The Summit is see as a vital part of inspiring the confidence of clients; improving legal counsel’s negotiation techniques; and, gaining positive results in an ethical manner in each client’s defense.

Attorney Mike Winters delivered his presentation entitled, A Discussion of Frequent Ethical Issues Facing DUI and Motor Vehicle Defense Practitioners that Will Make You Wish You Went to Dental School. The presentation focused on a discussion of frequent ethical issues faced by criminal defense attorneys, including the conflicts that arise between client confidentiality and the duty of candor to the court; disclosure of evidence by the defense; and, the solicitation of potential clients by mail.

“The PACDL is an association of lawyers who seek to stay current on the laws and skills that are necessary to zealously protect and pursue their clients’ legitimate interests. I was honored to be a part of the annual DUI and Motor Vehicle Summit and discuss the ethical issues involved in pursuing those interests within the bounds of the law, while maintaining a professional, courteous and civil attitude toward all persons involved in the legal system.” – Michael Winters, Partner, McMahon & Winters Law Firm.

The McMahon & Winters Law Firm strives to deliver legal representation, advocacy and guidance, along with care and compassion for their clients. In addition to Criminal Defense and DUI Defense, the firm offers legal counsel in Child Custody, Divorce, PFA matters, Traffic Violations, and more, to the residents of the greater Lancaster County area.

When you are in need of legal advice, call on Michael Winters or his partners to explain and guide you through the complexities of your case successfully.

Visit McMahonWinters.com to learn more about the firm or to schedule an appointment.

Bio: McMahon & Winters Law Firm of Lancaster PA promises to always present a realistic assessment of your circumstances, the expected length of the legal process, and, the possible outcomes of your case. When retained to be your attorney, they we will work diligently to help you avoid and resolve your legal problems and protect your legal rights. They believe you should expect and deserve nothing less.