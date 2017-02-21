Absolute Auction Former Altorfer Caterpillar Commercial Property

Commercial Property Auction This absolute real estate auction has a prime commercial location and is very close to I-55; I-72. This property is a rare commercial site that has been the home for Altorfer Caterpillar.

The opportunity to acquire this commercial property in a prime location once operated by Altorfer Caterpiller, ends Wednesday, March 15 at 2 PM CST. United Country Real Estate | Illinois Land Sales & Auction will offer the commercial property in 3 tracts located at 4200 Rodger St, 1315 Ottis St and 4600 Rodger St in Springfield, IL. The 3 tracts will be offered in an absolute auction to the highest bidder during an online-only event.

“United Country Real Estate strives to uniquely position and market specialty properties,” said Mark Beck, Broker, Owner and auctioneer with United Country | Illinois Land Sales & Auction. “With a property such as this, an auction allows qualified buyers to assess and determine their current fair market value through the online bidding process.”

“This absolute real estate auction has a prime commercial location and it’s very close to I-55; I-72. This property is a rare commercial site that has been the home for Altorfer Caterpillar.” said Beck. “This property is being sold as 3 tracts. Tracts 1 and 2 come with buildings and tract 3 is an open concrete lot. This property has been meticulously maintained. There are endless possibilities for this rare commercial property.”

Property details, photos, online bidding, as well as terms and conditions can be found at

IllinoisLandSales.com. United Country | Illinois Land Sales & Auction can be reached at 217-622-5833 or by email at markabeck(at)mac.com .

