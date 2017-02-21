Magma Platform By Formatk We are looking forward to exhibiting at the AAD’s annual meeting, and are particularly excited about introducing dermatologists to the MAGMA 1064nm Nd:YAG laser... the first ever Nd:YAG powered by diode, making it the most effective Nd:YAG in the market

NY Laser Outlet a leading provider of sales, service and training in the new and pre-owned cosmetic, aesthetic and medical laser market, announced today that it will be exhibiting at the American Academy of Dermatology’s (AAD) 2017 annual meeting in Orlando, Florida from March 3-7.

At the annual meeting, NY Laser Outlet will showcase several leading-edge technologies designed to help dermatologists provide safe, effective and results-based treatments, including vascular lesions, hair removal, photorejuvenation, pigmented lesions, acne, skin whitening, nail fungus, and other applications.

Among the advanced technologies that NY Laser Outlet’s experts will be on-hand to discuss and demonstrate include:

•The MAGMA 1064nm Nd:YAG Laser, which averages six times the number of pulses than a regular applicator, and uses an advanced cooling system and diode pointer for optimal accuracy and reduced discomfort.

•The MAGMA Spark 808nm Diode Laser, which is equipped with five treatment modes, and features ultra-fast treatment spreads, tailored treatment approaches, contact cooling and zero down time.

•The Forma System, which uses four advanced technologies -- IPL, Bi-Polar RF, Ultrasonic and Diamond Peeling -- to provide dermatologists with a wide range of treatment solutions.

•The Forma-Light System, which is a powerful, yet lightweight device specially designed for small and intermediate clinics.

Commented NY Laser Outlet’s Director of Sales Ari Marom: “We are looking forward to exhibiting at the AAD’s annual meeting, and are particularly excited about introducing dermatologists to the MAGMA 1064nm Nd:YAG laser. It is the first ever Nd:YAG powered by diode, making it the most effective Nd:YAG in the market from first pulse to last. This technology is ideal for treating small veins, and for removing deep and fine hair. Our clients that have this new technology are extremely impressed with the treatment results, and are very happy with how easy the equipment is to operate.”

Added NY Laser Outlet’s Director of Client Relations Thays Barao: “At this year’s AAD annual meeting, we are also looking forward to establishing and enhancing relationships with dermatologists from South America and internationally, and highlight how we will help them save money, increase revenues, and strengthen competitive advantage in their respective marketplaces.”

For more information on NY Laser Outlet, including details on the company’s 100% financing offer and flight cost reimbursement, call toll-free (800) 887-1966, fill out the web contact form for a prompt response, or visit the company’s large new showroom at 15 West 28th Street, 10th Floor (off 5th Avenue) in New York City during normal business hours (Monday-Friday from 9am-8:00pm EST).