Abel Communications is proud to announce that president and founder Greg Abel has been named to the Executive Committee of the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) Counselors Academy.

Counselors Academy is a national professional interest section of PRSA that focuses on the business of agency PR. Its entrepreneurial members are owners or senior managers of leading independent firms in the U.S. and Canada. Counselors Academy’s programs foster networking, mentoring and learning.

With this appointment, Greg joins a distinguished group of agency owners and executives who lead the programming and focus of the section. Tom Garrity, president of The Garrity Group Public Relations in Albuquerque, New Mexico, was recently elected 2017 chair.

“I'm honored and excited to join the Executive Committee so that I can give back to an organization that has meant so much to the success of Abel Communications,” Greg said. “I've been attending the annual Counselors Academy conference for the past five years. By networking with fellow agency owners and leaders, I've been able to bring back great ideas and best practices that have been fundamental to our growth.”

The section’s marquee event is the PRSA 2017 Counselors Academy Spring Conference, which will be held May 7-9, 2017 in Seattle, Washington. Known for its robust networking and learning opportunities, the Spring Conference enables collaborative peer relationships in which meaningful business counsel, operational best practices and industry trends are shared and gained.

Greg’s appointment comes at an exciting time for Abel Communications as the firm has recently grown to more than 15 full-time staff and received a number of high-profile awards, including six wins at the recent PRSA Best in Maryland Awards.

In 2016, Abel Communications was named a Best Place to work finalist by the Baltimore Business Journal and Senior Vice President Gina Gerber was recognized among the 40 Under 40 Award Winners.

About Abel Communications

Abel Communications is a results-driven public relations firm specializing in campaigns to support clients in professional services, health and wellness, and non-profits. We offer a range of services including comprehensive communications planning, media relations, photo and video, social media and strategic content development. Abel Communications’ clients include UnitedHealthcare, Medifast, STX, MRIS, 1st Mariner, Force 3, and CohnReznick. For more information, visit http://www.abelcommunications.com

About the Public Relations Society of America

PRSA is the largest professional organization serving the U.S. public relations community. With a mission to “advance the profession and the professional,” PRSA provides news and information, thought leadership, continuing education and networking opportunities; sets standards of professional excellence and ethical conduct; and advocates for the business value of public relations and greater diversity among public relations professionals. Based in New York, PRSA comprises 112 local Chapters; 14 Professional Interest Sections that focus on specific industries and practice areas; and the Public Relations Student Society of America (PRSSA), which is active at more than 340 colleges and universities.

For more information on Counselors Academy, visit our website, http://www.caprsa.com or follow us on Twitter @caprsa.