Financial Transmission Network, Inc. (FTNI) announced today that it has formed a partnership with Horicon Bank to provide seamlessly integrated receivables processing solutions to Horicon Bank’s corporate banking customers. The new partnership will enable Horicon Bank to deliver its corporate banking customers a single, secure, SaaS-based platform, to accept any payment method (check, ACH, Credit/Debit card, cash), via any payment channel (mailed-in/lockbox, called-in, in-person, online, mobile).

Founded in 1896, Horicon Bank has built a proud foundation of beneficial relationships with its customers over the course of its 120 years in business. Currently, Horicon operates 15 locations throughout east-central Wisconsin, offering a complete portfolio of consumer and business banking services and solutions.

As financial institutions look to grow Accounts Receivables (AR) and Treasury Management offerings to support corporate banking customers’ rapidly evolving needs, they’ve found themselves being asked to deliver a comprehensive—and increasingly integrated—range of services and solutions. The challenge is that most companies (banks included) have adopted these services and solutions piecemeal and have now been left to manage the ongoing support and maintenance of disparate systems and legacy software.

“The traditional corporate banking customer relationship is changing,” said Bob Van Kirk, Vice President, Treasury Management at Horicon Bank. “Our corporate banking customers no longer see us as just their financial institution, but more and more as a trusted partner when it comes to leveraging new technology and solutions across their financial operations. The demand for integrated receivables has been building steadily for the past several years and we’re excited to partner with FTNI to make this technology a reality for our customers.”

Through this new partnership, Horicon Bank will deliver corporate banking customers with modular, easy-to-deploy, highly-configurable, receivables processing solutions ranging from advanced Remote Deposit Capture (RDC), lockbox processing, online payments, single and recurring ACH & credit card payments, as well as mobile payments (mobile RDC, ACH & CC) – all powered by FTNI’s ETran platform. Corporate banking customers will benefit from the ability to seamlessly integrate current business processes, bank and merchant processor relationships, and back-office accounting software to deliver increased efficiencies as a result of true straight through processing from a single platform.

Corporate banking customers will further benefit from complete electronic invoice/bill presentment and payment (EIPP/EBPP) functionality across all employee and customer-facing interfaces throughout the platform. All payment information is processed and stored on ETran’s fully compliant – PCI, HIPAA, SSAE 16 and more – Software as a Service (SaaS) platform.

Unlike many legacy, disparate, dashboard-driven systems, ETran’s seamlessly integrated, modular design is quickly and easily configured based on customer’s unique business needs to enable the automation of AR processes and workflows—helping organizations significantly streamline AR operations from a single solution. A flexible ‘plug-n-play’ platform, ETran works with existing banking and merchant processor relationships and supports efficient integration (batch or real-time) with any back-office accounting/ERP system.

“Horicon Bank is a great example of how financial institutions are finding new ways to partner with FinTech companies to deliver their corporate banking customers with value-added solutions and services,” said Zac Robinson, Director of Sales & Marketing at FTNI. “We’re honored to have the opportunity to work with the team at Horicon Bank as they take a leadership position within the marketplace as one of the few community banks to take an active role in helping their customers de-silo their AR operations and implement in a truly integrated receivables solution.”

About Horicon Bank

Horicon Bank continues its commitment to lead community banks in implementing innovative technologies to create value for businesses with products that improve efficiency and controls while helping reduce expense and enhance earnings. Established in 1896, Horicon Bank is a diversified financial services provider based in Horicon, Wisconsin. Serving several communities in eastern and southern Wisconsin, Horicon Bank provides customers with the resources, information and counsel they need to meet their financial goals. Horicon Bank provides a broad range of retail banking, business banking and treasury management, wealth management and investment banking services. For more information, visit http://www.horiconbank.com.

About FTNI

Financial Transmission Network, Inc. (FTNI) accelerates the way businesses accept, process, post and manage payments. Processing millions of transactions monthly, FTNI’s integrated receivables hub, ETran, accepts any payment method, via any payment channel — on a single, secure, cloud-based platform. ETran’s user-friendly, modular design seamlessly integrates current business processes, bank and processor relationships, and back-office accounting software to deliver increased efficiencies and cost savings as a result of true straight through processing. Founded in 2007, FTNI serves more than 20,000 corporate users from leading organizations such as the American Red Cross, Benchmark Senior Living, Cash-Wa Distributing, DirectBuy, Five Star Senior Living, Independence Bank, Mutual of Omaha Bank, Penn Mutual, Physicians Mutual Insurance, Proxibid, RealPage, Shamrock Foods, The McClatchy Company and many more. For more information, visit http://www.ftni.com.