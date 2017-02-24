For the 20th year in a row, Dr. Steven Gundry — renowned heart surgeon, medical device inventor, and author — was named one of "America’s Top Doctors"® by Castle Connolly Medical, Ltd . Castle Connolly is a research company and national database helping consumers locate the best doctors in each field.

"Honestly, this award should go to my patients as well! I couldn't do what I do without their willingness to join me in this journey,” Dr. Gundry said.

In addition to his "Top Doctors" award, Dr. Gundry was also recognized by two of Southern California’s most respected regional magazines: Palm Springs Life and Los Angeles. Both publications have named Dr. Gundry as “Best Doctor” — for 15 years in a row (Palm Springs Life) and 6 years in a row (Los Angeles).

All nominees for the Top Doctors award are chosen by their peers, based on medical expertise and experience — including education, hospital designations, leadership, and research studies. Dr. Gundry has repeatedly been awarded by colleagues for his expertise in the field of heart health — including cardiology and cardiac surgery.

ABOUT DR. GUNDRY

Dr. Steven Gundry is a prestigious cardiothoracic surgeon, and a former professor and chairman at Loma Linda University Medical Center. His accomplishments in areas like robotic-assisted heart surgery, congenital heart surgery, and pediatric heart transplantation have contributed greatly to cardiac advancements. Through his Center for Restorative Medicine in Palm Springs and Santa Barbara, he helps patients avoid surgery by using nutrition to reverse disease. He is the author of two books: best-selling "Dr. Gundry's Diet Evolution" (Random House, 2008) and “The Plant Paradox” (HarperCollins, April 2017).

As part of his mission to help as many people as possible achieve optimum vitality, Dr. Gundry founded Gundry MD — a supplement company with highly effective health solutions. To learn more about Dr. Gundry, visit http://www.GundryMD.com / http://www.DrGundry.com.

######

Dr. Gundry is available for interviews on a variety of heart-healthy topics, including reversal of disease by diet; achieving weight loss without dieting; and the power of polyphenols.

For interview requests, please contact:

Sophia Paliov Public Relations/ Brian Garrido

Email: briansppr(at)gmail(dot)com/ Phone: (323) 206-82903