Specialty Technical Consultants

Specialty Technical Publishers (STP) and Specialty Technical Consultants (STC) announce the availability of the newly updated International Audit Protocol Consortium (IAPC) EHS audit protocol for Ireland. Leading companies around the world use IAPC EHS audit protocols to understand the scope of their EHS regulatory obligations and rapidly collect, share, archive, and export audit findings in a cost effective manner. IAPC EHS audit protocols are now prepared by STC in partnership with STP and continue to focus on those national (plus, in some cases, regional or provincial) EHS requirements that have site-specific application for manufacturing operations. As a leading EHS management consulting firm with a global network of experienced EHS teaming partners, STC has indepth knowledge and technical expertise of local/regional EHS requirements.

STP and STC maintain leading-edge EHS audit protocols for more than 30 jurisdictions. The protocol documents are written in English and are available in MS Word, Adobe Acrobat and Excel formats, as well as through STP’s web-based portal or can be integrated into an existing company platform. Using the protocols’ custom templates and advanced functionality features, auditors can easily track audit findings and manage data over time to improve compliance, risk management and safety performance. In addition, STP’s formatting is compatible with leading risk management and sustainability platform providers.

Highlights of selected legislation covered in the newly updated protocol include:



"European Union (Energy Efficiency) Regulations 2013 [S.I. 426 of 2014]" were added to the General Environmental section of the Protocol. These regulations set forth requirements for energy audits including developing a program for certified energy auditors.

"European Union (Sulphur Content of Heavy Fuel Oil and Gas Oil) Regulations 2014 [S.I. No. 273 of 2014],2 was added to the protocol and gives effect to "Council Directive 1999/32/EC2" relating to a reduction in the sulfur content of certain liquid fuels. The full provisions of the "1999 Directive," including amendments are transposed under these "Regulations. Council Directive 1999/32/EC" has been repealed and replaced by "Directive (EU) 2016/802;" however, the "2014 Regulations" still reference the "1999 Directive." The "2014 Regulations" also repeal and replace the "Sulphur Content of Heavy Fuel Oil, Gas Oil, and Marine Fuels Regulations, 2008."

"Directive (EU) 2016/802 of the European Parliament and of the "Council of 11 May 2016 Relating to a Reduction in the Sulphur Content of Certain Liquid Fuels" repealed and replaced "Council Directive 1999/32/EC;" however, Ireland legislation still references the "1999 Directive." As a result, the "1999 Directive" is cited in the protocol to provide the definitions of terms used in the "European Union (Sulphur Content of Heavy Fuel Oil and Gas Oil) Regulations 2014."

"Regulation (EU) No 517/2014 of the European Parliament and of the "Council of 16 April 2014 on Fluorinated Greenhouse Gases and Repealing (EC) No 842/2006" replaced and repealed "Regulation (EC) No 842/2006" with effect from 1 January 2015. References to "Regulation (EC) No 842/2006" in the protocol shall be construed as references to this "Regulation" and read in accordance with the correlation table in Annex VIII. At the time of this update, this Regulation had not yet been transposed into the relevant National legislation which references "Regulation (EC) No 842/2006;" therefore, both regulations are binding.

"European Union (Packaging) Regulations, 2014 [S.I. No. 282 of 2014]" replaced the "Waste Management (Packaging) Regulations 2007," as amended. These "Regulations" transpose "Directive 94/62/EC on Packaging and Packaging Waste," as amended, and establish requirements for producers who supply packaging to the Irish market. The "Regulations" also provide for limits on the concentration levels of certain heavy metals in packaging.

"European Union (Radioactive Substances in Drinking Water) Regulations 2016 [S.I. No. 160/2016]" establish a new regime for the protection of groundwater from radioactive substances. Irish Water and local authorities are required to monitor water supplies that are suspected to contain radioactive substances.

"European Union (Simple Pressure Vessels) Regulations, 2016 [S.I. No. 227 of 2016]" were added to the protocol to implement "Council Directive 2014/29/EU of 26 February 2016," as amended by "Council Directive 90/488/EEC of 17 September 1990," on the harmonization of the laws of the Member States relating to simple pressure vessels. "Council Directive 2014/29/EU" was also added to the protocol.

"Safety, Health and Welfare at Work (Electromagnetic Fields) Regulations 2016 [S.I. 339 of 2016]" were added to the protocol. The "Regulations" give effect to "Council Directive 2013/35/ EU" implementing minimum health and safety standards for exposure to risks arising from electromagnetic fields.

For more information on all International EHS audit protocols offered by STP and STC click here.

About Specialty Technical Publishers

Specialty Technical Publishers (STP) produces technical resource guides covering environmental, health & safety, transportation, accounting, business practices, standards and law, offering comprehensive guidance on key compliance and regulatory issues. STP is a division of Glacier Media Inc., a Canadian information communications company that provides primary and essential information in print, electronic and online media. Glacier’s Business and Professional Information Group publishes directories, technical manuals, research and development materials, medical education, electronic databases, investment information and specialty websites.

About Specialty Technical Consultants

Specialty Technical Consultants, Inc. (STC) is a specialized management consulting firm working to enhance environmental health and safety (EHS) performance. Through its consulting services, STC partners with clients to strengthen management systems' design and implementation, and identifies needs and implements solutions to meet business objectives. Services provided include: EHS compliance support; risk assessment; EHS auditing; corporate responsibility and sustainability; EHS management systems development and implementation; EHS regulatory information tools; and EHS training.

STC is certified as a Woman-Owned Business Enterprise (WBE) by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) and the Supplier Clearinghouse for the California Public Utilities Commission, and as a Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) by the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) Program.