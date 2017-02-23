As companies utilize the digital transformation opportunity of migrating important customer communications from paper to online, they are able to save costs, speed up delivery and enhance the customer experience across any device - CEO, Michael Wright

Gartner has positioned Striata as a Visionary in its Magic Quadrant for Customer Communications Management (CCM) Software [1]. The report presents an evaluation of qualifying industry players based on their ability to execute and completeness of vision.

In its report, Gartner found that, “Digital business continues to be the spark driving innovation in the mature CCM market”.

“We are very pleased that we have been recognized by Gartner in the Visionaries Quadrant” says Michael Wright, CEO of Striata.

“Global business entrusts its most important communications to Striata and relies on our ability to secure and deliver each message. The combination of our market leading Secure Document Delivery with our cloud-ready Secure Document Repository is setting a new benchmark for end-to-end customer communication management.”

“As companies utilise the digital transformation opportunity of migrating important customer communications from paper to online, they are able to save costs, speed up delivery and enhance the customer experience across any device.”

Gartner, Inc. Magic Quadrant for Customer Communications Management Software, 2017, Karen M. Shegda, Pete Basiliere, January 26, 2017

