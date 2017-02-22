Most buyers view the deal as an event, rather than a process. As a result, they often are surprised by issues, costs, and expenses that arise during the deal. I published this book to give buyers a head start.

Buying a small business is a big deal! Understanding the deal process helps buyers avoid surprises, reduce stress, decrease legal fees, and resolve issues that might kill the deal. Joel Ankney, a seasoned business lawyer, has published a book to teach buyers about the business-buying process so they can avoid these surprises and better navigate their deal.

Joel Ankney has practiced law for over 25 years. He graduated first in his class from William & Mary Law School, is a member of the Order of the Coif, and a past member of the William & Mary Law Review. Joel began his career at Hunton & Williams, then handled sophisticated mergers and acquisitions at Troutman Sanders. He opened his own business law firm in 2003. Joel also taught Entertainment Transactions as an adjunct professor at William & Mary Law School. Joel’s peers have selected him as a Virginia Legal Elite attorney for Intellectual Property Law eight times. Joel helps people buy and sell small businesses, healthcare practices, and commercial real estate. His office is in Virginia Beach, Virginia, and he represents clients throughout Virginia.

Here’s the Deal: Everything You Wish a Lawyer Would Tell You About Buying a Small Business teaches what Joel knows about the business-buying process, including common issues encountered by buyers and how to resolve them. The book walks the reader through a typical purchase contract, deciphering the legalese and explaining what is customary and reasonable. It also includes tips on how to negotiate resolutions to typical problems encountered during the business-buying process.

Here's the Deal is available at Amazon.

Please contact Joel Ankney for review copies, media interviews, or other information.