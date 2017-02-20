Harmony Healthcare Announces the Hiring of a Chief Development Officer

This is a great day for me personally, as she has always been one of my heroes in the space.”

Harmony Healthcare, a leader in Human Capital Management solutions, is proud to announce that Cyndi Thomas, one of the pioneers of the contract coding/revenue cycle staffing industry, is the new Chief Development Officer.

Cyndi is an accomplished Revenue Cycle staffing and solutions professional with over 20 years of experience implementing, managing and developing client relationships as a top performer for several industry leading organizations.

Cyndi worked her way up the corporate ladder, starting as a recruiter, which gave her hands-on experience understanding Consultant’s needs, to becoming company President. Cyndi has led many organizations, giving her an insight and understanding that Christopher Brown, CEO of Harmony Healthcare, said raises her “knowledge network and reputation to legendary status. This is a great day for me personally, as she has always been one of my heroes in the space.” Harmony’s VP of Client Solutions, Brandon Martin, added, “I am thrilled to reunite with Cyndi, she brings matchless industry wisdom and an authentic approach that resonates with everyone she works with.”

Cyndi brings a unique perspective to the challenges that organizations face with human capital management. In preparation for the conversion to ICD-10, Cyndi was recruited by a large hospital system to develop a coding education and work transition program to address the health system’s staffing challenges. This internal coder development program became one of the most successful in the nation and has been a model for personnel development and human capital management.

Cyndi’s passion for people, combined with her ability to understand the client’s needs, makes her the perfect choice to lead the Harmony Healthcare client development team. Cyndi’s goal as Chief Development Officer is to continue doing what she does best: mentoring staff, sharing her insights, developing lasting business relationships and exceeding the client’s expectations.

Learn more about Cyndi Thomas https://harmony.solutions/revenue_cycle/cyndi-thomas-chief-development-officer/

About Harmony Healthcare

Harmony Healthcare provides interim, outsourcing, project management and reviews, as well as direct-to-hire solutions for clients. The company specializes in hiring Revenue Cycle and Health Information professionals for client facilities. The company’s experts are highly trained, can spot problems and lead a client organization through the best processes, procedures and solutions.

With a large breadth of expertise, the company is able to provide support in areas ranging from clinical documentation improvement and coding to auditing and GSA government compliance at Veterans Administration hospitals and U.S. military bases.

Harmony employs more than 500 people and has staff at client sites across the United States. The company maintains low turnover by providing 100 percent covered health insurance, paid time off, paid travel expenses and keeping the back-office operation inexpensive.

Harmony Healthcare also boasts a #418 ranking, with a three-year sales growth of 922 percent, on the 2016 Inc. 500 list.

“Harmony Healthcare was founded on the principals of integrity, character, hard work and discipline.”

Learn more about Harmony Healthcare https://harmony.solutions/

About Christopher Brown

With a career marked by a sharp entrepreneurial eye and the love of a good challenge, Brown founded Harmony Healthcare in 2010 after recognizing just how revolutionary the change from paper to digital medical records would be for healthcare facilities. His company helps clients solve problems associated with digital medical records and health information management that have coincided with the change in the way healthcare facilities collect patient information, code it, communicate with insurance companies and collect revenue in a timely manner.

Brown learned some of his best leadership lessons from the well-known, much-loved, and highly successful UCLA Basketball Coach John Wooden. Many of Wooden’s words of wisdom apply both on and off the basketball court. “It’s not what you do, but how you do it,” is one of Brown’s favorite quotes from Wooden.

His 2001 book, “Insights, A guide to Successful Recruitment Strategies and Training” is a comprehensive guide to recruitment, staffing and human resources training. Learn more about Christopher Brown https://harmony.solutions/revenue_cycle/cbrown/