Telrad Networks, global provider of TD-LTE broadband solutions, today announced that Point Broadband, a subsidiary of ITC Capital Partners, LLC and located in West Point, Georgia, has signed a multi-million dollar contract with Telrad Networks. Point Broadband will deploy Telrad LTE technology for their multi-state operation, which offers wireless broadband Internet services to underserved residents and businesses in rural and suburban areas.

Point Broadband’s initial deployments will cover areas of Georgia, Alabama, and Mississippi, with plans to expand into several additional markets. The Internet Service Provider offers rural cities and towns, who have limited or no Internet service, high speed wireless broadband connectivity that meets the standard requirements of any modern day Internet user. Point Broadband has embraced the concept of ‘cutting the cord’, meaning that with reliable Internet, customers can use VoIP and entertainment streaming, enabling them to discontinue expensive landline phone, cable or satellite TV services.

Using a combination of the 3.65 GHz and 2.5 GHz frequency-bands, Point Broadband is leveraging licensed and semi-licensed bandwidth to develop the most dependable and uninterrupted Internet service.

Telrad technology enables Point Broadband to roll out a reliable, fast Internet service. Powered by Telrad’s flagship BreezeCOMPACT base station, the network offers key differentiating features which influenced Point Broadband in choosing Telrad’s standards-based LTE solution, including its affordable and scalable EPC, the advanced software-defined radio (SDR) base station capability, which allows for software-only upgrades, and the ability to overcome non-line-of-sight challenges.

“Telrad Networks is a key partner for our ISP business,” commented Todd Holt, chief executive officer of Point Broadband. “Their state-of-the-art solution supports our aggressive roadmap and business goals. With Telrad’s high-powered coverage, high capacity bandwidth and consistent connectivity, we are able to offer our customers the reliable, robust internet service they deserve.”

“We are honored to be selected by the Point Broadband team as the LTE solution provider for their large Internet service operation,” stated Chris Daniels, vice president and regional GM of North America for Telrad. “Our LTE solution was designed specifically for fixed broadband wireless networks such as this one, combining the power of LTE standards-based technology with flexibility and technical excellence. Telrad’s fixed-focused LTE improves operational efficiency and creates greater business value for our customers. We are very pleased to see our North American footprint growing with high quality organizations like Point Broadband, as more and more operators are leveraging the benefits of our LTE offering for fixed broadband.“

Point Broadband takes a very local approach with their business, offering a percentage of profits from a city or town to be donated back into the community.

Telrad solutions, operating in the sub-6 GHz bands, offer reliable fixed wireless broadband connectivity, with cost-optimized configurations, lower total cost of ownership, and NLOS capabilities. With maximum coverage and capacity, operators maintain more efficient, cost-effective networks that deliver an optimal user experience.

About Point Broadband

Point Broadband is headquartered in West Point, Georgia, a small town on the border of Georgia and Alabama. We are a proud subsidiary of ITC Capital Partners, LLC. ITC has a century long history of providing innovative communication solutions to its customers, with a focus on serving the communities where its customers live. ITC has been successful building, owning and operating wireless networks and broadband businesses over many years.

We want to be more than just your Internet provider. We want to help customers connect friends and family, help businesses connect with more customers, and just simply make the world a smaller place. With no monthly usage caps and no contracts, our customers have the flexibility to connect with anyone, anywhere, at any time. (point-broadband.com)

About Telrad Networks

Telrad Networks is a global provider of innovative LTE broadband solutions, boasting over 300 4G deployments in 100 countries. Telrad stands at the forefront of the technology evolution of next-generation TD-LTE solutions in the sub-6 GHz market. Since 1951, the company has been a recognized pioneer in the telecom industry, facilitating the connectivity needs of millions of end-users through operators, ISPs and enterprises around the world. (http://www.telrad.com)