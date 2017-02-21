VBrick® Appoints Andreas Wienold as Head of International Sales

"We welcome Andreas Wienold to our team at an exciting time for VBrick, after achieving blue-chip customer adoption and nearly 100% growth in software sales in 2016,” said Shelly Heiden, CEO of VBrick.

VBrick, the leader in enterprise video, today announced the appointment of Andreas Wienold to lead its International sales organization as part of a strategic expansion of its international business. The move builds on growing demand, and 2016 sales momentum, for its Rev enterprise video platform.

“We welcome Andreas to our team at an exciting time for VBrick, after achieving blue-chip customer adoption and nearly 100% growth in software sales in 2016,” said Shelly Heiden, CEO of VBrick. “We anticipate rapid growth and acceleration in EMEA under Andreas’ leadership, as he applies the skills and insights that have been the hallmark of his professional success,” she said.

Wienold brings more than two decades of experience to VBrick in technology industry sales leadership and channel management across key EMEA and APAC theaters.

Prior to joining VBrick, Wienold spent 10 years with Lifesize, a division of Logitech. He held a variety of sales roles, from Director EMEA Sales to his most recent position as VP International, where he was responsible for the structure, management and performance of Lifesize´s Enterprise, Public Sector, Channel and Commercial business across EMEA and APAC. Before Lifesize, Wienold spent 10 years serving as SVP Worldwide Sales & Marketing for VCON, as well as in sales and channel management roles at NetManage.

“I´m thrilled to join VBrick at a time of great momentum,” Wienold said. “VBrick is known for its industry innovation and market-leading video webcasting and content management solutions. I´m pleased to have the opportunity to drive true business growth in the international region.”

VBrick made the announcement at the Collaboration Village at Cisco Live, where VBrick is exhibiting seamless integration of its Rev enterprise video platform with the Cisco Collaboration suite. Selected in 2015 as Cisco’s streaming and recording solution, Rev brings live webcasting and video content management capabilities to Cisco Spark, Cisco TelePresence, Cisco WebEx and Cisco Jabber environments.

The news follows VBrick’s recent announcement of record-breaking 2016 results, including growth in subscriptions bookings of 128%, the addition of nearly 100 new customers – including two Fortune 10 companies, and more than 2 million hours of video consumed by Rev customers worldwide.

Rev enables organizations to unleash the power of video to educate, inform and inspire employees anywhere and on any device. The platform’s ease of use increases engagement and adoption by delivering the same consumer-grade experience employees expect from their use of video and social media sites. Customers can stream high-quality live and on-demand video across their own networks using Rev’s embedded eCDN capabilities, which ensure that video uses the least possible bandwidth.

VBrick believes in the power of video to transform the workplace. Its Rev® enterprise video platform removes the technology and pricing restraints that have held business back from tapping video’s clear advantage to persuade, inform and compel people, wherever they are.

