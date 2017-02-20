Global Leader in Loyalty, Kobie Marketing, Wins 12 ADDY Awards

To say we are proud would be an understatement. We can’t wait to see the new ideas and innovations they’ll come up with next.

Kobie Marketing, Inc., a global leader in loyalty and rewards program design, management and consulting, was recognized with 12 American Advertising Awards (ADDYs) from the American Advertising Federation (AAF) Tampa Bay, including a GOLD for B-to-B National Integrated Campaign.

Spanning multiple projects, clients and channels, Kobie also received SILVER ADDY awards in the categories of: National Integrated Branded Content Campaign; Consumer Website; Online/Interactive Campaign; Digital Interface & Navigation; Digital User Experience; Innovative Use of Interactive Technology; Microsite; Email; Advertising Industry Self-Promotion, Special Event; Art Direction; and a Tucker Award – a new AAF category for best creative never used.

“The sheer number of ADDYs we won this year, and the spectrum of individuals that worked on these projects – from copywriters to art directors, front end developers to project managers – highlights the superb talent and diverse creative capabilities we’ve added to our family,” said Bram Hechtkopf, CEO of Kobie Marketing, Inc. “To say we are proud would be an understatement. We can’t wait to see the new ideas and innovations they’ll come up with next.”

The largest percentage of Kobie’s ADDY-award winning projects were created for Verizon and their successful loyalty program, Small Biz Rewards. Verizon, in late 2015, went through a substantial rebrand which allowed Kobie’s customer experience (CX) team to completely overhaul and improve upon the loyalty program brand extension they manage. This included improved user interface and navigation, a better user experience (UX), and more. Other projects that received ADDY accolades include work for clients in retail, technology and for the Kobie brand itself.

