Nationwide Nominations Begin for Congress of Future Medical Leaders

Nominations are being made for the June 25–27, 2017, Congress of Future Medical Leaders to be held in Boston, Massachusetts.

The Congress is an honors-only program for high school students who want to become physicians or go into medical research fields. The purpose of this event is to honor, inspire, motivate and direct the top students in the country who aspire to be physicians or medical scientists to stay true to their dreams and after the event, the aim is to provide a path, a plan and resources to help them reach their goals.

Students are nominated by Dr. Robert Darling, the medical director of the National Academy of Future Physicians and Medical Scientists, or by high school teachers across the country based on a student's academic achievement, leadership potential and determination to serve humanity in the field of medicine. Students attending must have a GPA of 3.5 or better.

During the three-day Congress, Congress scholars will join other students from across the country and hear Nobel Laureates and National Medal of Science winners talk about leading medical research; receive advice from top medical school deans on what to expect in medical school; witness stories told by patients who are living medical miracles; be inspired by fellow teen medical science prodigies; and learn about cutting-edge advances and the future in medicine and medical technology. See a three-minute highlight video at http://www.FutureDocs.com.

The young people at the June 2016 Congress were inspired by luminaries of the medical field as well as leaders from government and the public sector, including:

*Dr. J. Craig Venter, Recipient of the 2008 President's National Medal of Science

*Dr. Richard J. Roberts, Winner of the 1993 Nobel Prize in Medicine

*Dr. Michael S. Brown, Winner of the 1985 Nobel Prize in Medicine

*Dr. David Brown, Dean for External Education, Harvard Medical School

*Dr. Ray Mitchell, Dean for Medical Education at Georgetown University

Also included were some of our finest young scientists: Jack Andraka, 2012 Intel Science Fair Grand Prize Winner; Amol Punjabi, Winner Intel Science Talent Search, 2016 Basic Research; Olivia Hallisey, 2015 Google Science Fair Winner; Shree Bose, 2011 Google Science Fair Winner; and Eric Chen, First Place, 2014 Intel Science Talent Search Competition, Grand Prize Winner, 2013 Google Science Fair, Winner, and 2013 Seimens Competition Grand Prize Winner among others.

"I want America’s brightest students, our future medical leaders, to see the biggest possible future for themselves," said Richard Rossi, executive director, National Academy of Future Physicians and Medical Scientists. "These focused, bright and determined students are our future, and they deserve all the mentoring and guidance we can give them."

The Academy offers free services and programs to students who want to be physicians or go into medical science. Some of the services and programs the Academy plans to launch are online social networks through which future doctors and medical scientists can communicate; opportunities for students to be guided and mentored by physicians and medical students; and parents and students can find communications on college acceptance and finances, skills acquisition, internships, career guidance, and much more.

The National Academy of Future Physicians and Medical Scientists was founded on the belief that we must identify prospective medical talent at the earliest possible age and help these students acquire the necessary experience and skills to take them to the doorstep of this vital career. Based in Washington, D.C., with an office in Boston, Massachusetts, the Academy was chartered as a nonpartisan, tax-paying institution to help address this crisis by working to identify, encourage and mentor students who wish to devote their lives to the service of humanity as physicians and medical scientists.

For more information, visit http://www.FutureDocs.com or call 617-307-7425.