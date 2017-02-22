Kofax Additional functionality, including the mobile-optimized interface, gives users and IT the tools they need to perform their jobs more productively, leading to improved vendor relations and organizational efficiency.

Kofax®, a leading provider of software to simplify and transform the First Mile™ of business, today announced the availability of Kofax Perceptive AP Invoice Approval 2.0, an invoice approval solution designed to better automate end-to-end accounts payable processes. The solution streamlines the invoice approval process via a mobile-optimized interface usable on any device via responsive web design.

With this release, the AP Invoice Approval app now includes GL (general ledger) coding which enables users to easily allocate and validate costs outside the ERP and accelerate approval routing.

AP Invoice Approval features a zero-footprint HTML5 interface that adapts to any mobile or desktop device with equivalent functionality and integrates seamlessly with Perceptive AP Automation. The addition of GL coding allows users to select or edit GL codes and receive real-time validation and feedback to ensure fewer workflow errors. It also reduces approval times, enhances cost tracking, and preserves an audit trail.

Additional features include Single Sign On (SSO) to simplify the authentication process, Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) for providing a secure connection for end users outside the network, and integration of “Out of Office” status updates to reroute requests for alternative approval and decreased processing times.

"Perceptive AP Invoice Approval 2.0 demonstrates our continued commitment to automating end-to-end accounts payable operations. With AP Invoice Approval, we are transforming the standard, yet often frustrating, act of approving invoices into an effortless experience that adds tremendous value to finance and accounting teams," said Reynolds C. Bish, Chief Executive Officer of Kofax. “Additional functionality, including the mobile-optimized interface, gives users and IT the tools they need to perform their jobs more productively, leading to improved vendor relations and organizational efficiency.”

