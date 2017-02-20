Envoy Mortgage Announced as Top Mortgage Employer

Envoy is recognized by NMP as Top Mortgage Employer. "I’m motivated by a supportive environment and strong leadership team that truly care about my career growth," said Envoy’s Marketing and Communications Manager, Thu-Lynn Nguyen.

The new year has just begun and Envoy Mortgage hit the ground running, building on a record-breaking production year in 2016. Adding to a growing list of achievements already in motion for 2017, Envoy has been recognized by National Mortgage Professional Magazine as one of 2017’s Top Mortgage Employers.

Known as the “Source for Top Originators,” National Mortgage Professional Magazine is highly regarded throughout the industry for recognizing and connecting top mortgage professionals using various media formats. NMP’s Top Mortgage Employers are nominated by the magazine’s dedicated reader-base who are asked to poll their employers on a wide range of criteria from Compensation, Marketing Support, Technology, Corporate Culture, Management, Internal Communications, Training Resources, Innovation and more.

“I’m excited to be celebrating my 6th year with Envoy this March and cannot say enough about this company. As a female and as a Millennial, it’s rare for someone in my age group to stay with a company this long, but each year just kept getting better. From the beginning, I have always felt that Envoy valued me and my role in a constantly growing company. I wake up each day knowing that there are new doors being opened, and I’m motivated by a supportive environment and strong leadership team that truly care about my career growth,” said Envoy’s Marketing and Communications Manager, Thu-Lynn Nguyen.

From its inception in 1997 until now, Envoy has transformed from a small business to a top mortgage lender with over 150 branch locations across the United States. Envoy credits this successful growth over the last 20 years to their exceptional people and exceptional service. By prioritizing five-star service to their employees and customers, Envoy has been at the forefront of raising expectations within the industry.

About Envoy Mortgage:

Founded in 1997, Envoy Mortgage is an independently owned, full-service mortgage lender headquartered in Houston, TX. As a Fannie, Freddie and Ginnie approved seller/servicer, Envoy branches offer a full menu of loan products with locations across the U.S. In addition to the retail channel, Envoy operates its nationwide Correspondent Lending Division from Monroe, Louisiana and an in-house servicing operation at the Houston headquarters. Licensed in 49 states, Envoy branches provide outstanding customer service by offering a full menu of loan products with the tools, expertise and technology needed to support all functions of the mortgage process. For more information, visit http://www.EnvoyMortgage.com. Envoy Mortgage, Ltd. NMLS #6666