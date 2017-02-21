BabelBark for Pet Parents is Now Available in Beta for Android

BabelBark Android Beta With BabelBark for pet parents, BizBark for pet service and product providers and BabelVet for veterinary professionals all now available for any mobile device, we now have an easy way to manage a dog’s happy, healthy life.

BabelBark, a pet-related software developer located in Newton, Massachusetts, announces the beta version of BabelBark’s free mobile app for pet parents is now available for Android via Google Play. The new Android beta is in addition to the iOS version currently available via the Apple App Store on iTunes.

BabelBark is a free mobile application that helps pet parents track and manage their dog's happy, healthy life by connecting their dog's information and activity with their favorite veterinarian, pet store, dog walker, pet sitter, boarding kennel and more via BabelBark’s BizBark and BabelVet applications. The app also provides alerts to pet parents from their favorite vendors for reminders, coupons, discounts and more.

Pet parents can visit Google Play to download the BabelBark beta mobile app.

For pet parents, the free BabelBark mobile app, and in-app purchase add-ons, help them manage every aspect of their dog’s life with a click of a button, including:



Connecting them with their favorite pet business and veterinarian to make scheduling and payments a breeze.

Tracking detailed activity through an optional pet fitness tracker.

Storing and securely sharing medical records, lost & found information, pet licenses, care details and more.

Receiving alerts for appointment reminders, coupons, discounts and more.

For pet businesses, including pet stores, dog boarders, walkers, sitters, groomers and more, the free BizBark software platform and online portal helps them optimize and grow their pet business by:



Connecting with customers and allowing them to share their preference details and pet profiles.

Creating targeted marketing promotions.

Enabling customers to easily schedule and pay for services online.

BizBark launched at Global Pet in March of 2016 and already connects 100’s of independent pet businesses and 10’s of 1000’s of pets.

For veterinarians, the BabelVet software platform revolutionizes the way practitioners connect with pets and pet parents by integrating with their current practice management system and:



Delivering unprecedented insight into the lives of patients “beyond the exam room.”

Engaging more closely with clients between visits to improve satisfaction, increase return appointments, and grow their practice through client loyalty.

Providing the ability to send reminders for annual visits, vaccinations and appointments; and detailed information about patient food brands, dosage history and activity between visits.

Registration for the BabelVet beta was opened for attendees of the North American Veterinary Community (NAVC) Conference last week. Veterinary hospitals interested in reserving a place in the beta can still register on the BabelVet website.

“We are pleased to bring the popular BabelBark platform to more pet loving parents through our newly release Android version,” says Roy Stein, founder and CEO of BabelBark. “Dogs are such a huge part of our families, and managing and tracking our dog’s health, activity and life is imperative to their wellbeing. With BabelBark for pet parents, BizBark for pet service and product providers and BabelVet for veterinary professionals all now available for any mobile device, we now have an easy way to manage a dog’s happy, healthy life.”

To learn more about BabelBark, BizBark and BabelVet, pet parents, pet professionals and veterinarians can visit babelbark.com or email BabelBark at info(at)babelbark.com.

About BabelBark

BabelBark is dedicated to bringing families an easy way to connect the many facets of their dog’s life through mobile applications that track their dog’s activity and life, and connects with their favorite veterinarian, pet store, groomer, dog walker, pet sitter, groomer and more via BizBark and BabelVet…all to help pet parents understand their dog and provide them the happiest and healthiest life possible, while helping pet businesses and veterinarians maintain a closer relationship with their customers and clients. For more information about BabelBark, BizBark and BabelVet, visit babelbark.com or email at info(at)babelbark.com.