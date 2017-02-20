"This acquisition expands our footprint into two key markets, Oklahoma City and Tulsa," said Anthony Cazazian, Chief Investment Officer & President of Portfolio Services

Renters Warehouse, one of the largest and most awarded residential property management companies in the U.S., announced today that they have acquired Oklahoma property management firm Redneck Property. Renters Warehouse’s Chief Investment Officer & President of Portfolio Services, Anthony Cazazian, noted that this exciting and strategic acquisition is the second of many to come in 2017. “This acquisition expands our footprint into two key markets, Oklahoma City and Tulsa. It is another example of our ability to integrate acquisitions into our unique platform which is focused on offering a national property management solution with a single point of contact for all types of investors nationwide.”

Redneck Property’s founders Albert Bode and Trent Barden will become a part of the Renters Warehouse family, while continuing to run the new Oklahoma office, adding over 400 properties to Renters Warehouse’s growing numbers. Currently, the company manages more than 18,000 homes for over 13,000 investors across the country, and more than $3 billion worth of residential real estate.

Despite creating a name for themselves in Oklahoma, Bode and Braden are both ecstatic to join the Renters Warehouse brand going forward. “We got to where we are today because of the tremendous support from our families and our friends. Today, our family is growing,” explained Albert Bode. “Renters Warehouse will provide the resources that will allow us to really take things to the next level, resources we would never see locally here in Oklahoma.”

Renters Warehouse’s CEO Kevin Ortner is thrilled to welcome Redneck Property to the family. “We’re on the lookout to purchase property management companies with the right balance of attractive rentals and experienced, high integrity, hard working operators. It was a perfect match,” he explained. For Redneck Property, the same rang true. “We built our business around communication and relationships,” shared Trent Braden. “That always came first and we saw these same core values in Renters Warehouse.”

The team at Redneck Property has an important torch to carry for Renters Warehouse. “Thousands of properties later, we’ve never forgotten our roots,” shared Ortner. “We were once just a couple of guys with a dream of offering something different - better - to Americans looking to rent their home. We saw that entrepreneurial spirit and drive in Albert and Trent and expect great things from them in representing the Renters Warehouse brand well in Oklahoma City.”

Renters Warehouse exists to help homeowners and investors create wealth, financial freedom and retirement security through Rent Estate™. To learn more about Renters Warehouse or to find out how much your home will rent for, visit http://www.renterswarehouse.com today!

To inquire about selling your property management company or contracts, please contact acquisitions(at)renterswarehouse(dot)com.

About Renters Warehouse

Renters Warehouse is one of the fastest growing and highest reviewed residential property management companies in America. Backed by growth equity investor and majority stakeholder Northern Pacific Group, and under the leadership of President and CEO Kevin Ortner, Renters Warehouse now manages more than $3 billion in residential real estate, servicing 13,000+ investors across 18,000+ residential homes in over 35 markets and 20 states. NPG Managing Partner Scott Honour, who in 1999 was a founder of YapStone, a leading online rental property payment service provider, serves as Chairman.

Renters Warehouse expertly serves everyday single-property homeowners as well as real estate investors. In 2015, the company officially trademarked the term Rent Estate™ to redefine the entire SFR (Single Family Rental) industry as more traditional real estate gives way to this new lucrative asset. Through their dedicated Portfolio Services Division led by Chief Investment Officer Anthony Cazazian, the company also brings professional, scalable and efficient single property management solutions to investment portfolios with both centralized services and local market expertise and staff. Not only has Renters Warehouse received the prestigious honor of being included on the Inc. 500 | 5000 list of fastest-growing privately held companies in America seven consecutive years in a row, it was also named one of the “Best Places to Work” in Minnesota (where they are headquartered) by the Minneapolis St. Paul Business Journal in 2010, 2011, 2012, 2014, 2015 and 2016. The company was also honored as a best place to work in Arizona (a centralized corporate services center) by the Phoenix Business Journal in 2013 and 2014, and achieved a spot on the prestigious 2016 Top Companies to Work for in AZ list. Nationwide, Renters Warehouse has been honored as one of America's "Best Places to Work" in 2012, 2014, 2015 and 2016 by Outside Magazine. Recognized as pioneers in real estate, business management and innovation, Renters Warehouse has been awarded 22 Business Stevie Awards both internationally and stateside.

In 2016, Morningstar Credit Ratings, LLC, a nationally recognized statistical rating organization (NRSRO) offering a wide array of services including operational risk assessments, assigned its MOR RV2 residential-vendor ranking to Renters Warehouse as a residential property manager, indicating that the company demonstrates proficiency in managing key areas of operational risk.