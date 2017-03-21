EON and Gemba Academy partner to empower business improvement. Gemba Academy’s robust library of more than 700 online training videos makes for a great addition to EON®’s growing portfolio of implementation content.

P5G, LLC, pioneers of EON®, a first-of-its-kind Enterprise Excellence Platform, has finalized a business partnership with Gemba Academy, LLC, a leading provider of high quality Lean and Six Sigma training videos.

“This partnership will help P5G to meet a real need among our enterprise clients; namely the need to access compelling and scalable Lean and Six Sigma training content in support of their larger Operational Excellence deployment efforts,” said Roger Price, CEO of P5G. “Gemba Academy’s robust library of more than 700 online training videos makes for a great addition to EON®’s growing portfolio of implementation content.”

Private and public sector organizations have been using EON® for some time to manage the implementation of Operational Excellence (OpEx). Now, through this partnership with Gemba Academy, those organizations can have access to hundreds of training modules specifically designed to engage the workforce in owning the OpEx journey.

“This relationship with Gemba Academy is very exciting,” said Brian Wilkins, P5G’s Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “Their dynamic library of amazing training content is highly complementary to EON®’s overall value proposition.

About Gemba Academy, LLC

Gemba Academy, LLC is a leading provider of high quality Lean and Six Sigma training content. Gemba Academy has built a library of more than 700 training videos and related resources through their School of Lean and School of Six Sigma. Gemba Academy’s training content is designed to be highly practical, easy to understand, and supported by examples of “real world” application.

About P5G and EON

P5G is the brains behind EON®, a highly configurable and scalable Enterprise Excellence Platform that allows organizations to deploy and manage their enterprise strategy at all levels and across all functions by creating meaningful “parent-child” relationships based on their unique organizational structure, assigning ownership for those objectives, creating strategy-specific work plans, and generating a risk profile for each objective.

EON® makes it easy to explicitly link enterprise improvement initiatives to the strategy, manage those initiatives to completion, and track return on investment. One of EON’s® key differentiators is a feature set called “Heatmaps” that makes it possible for organizations to generate operational maturity models, assess maturity anywhere, and implement practical work plans to improve maturity. Clients use “Heatmaps” to drive operational excellence, ensure compliance, or standardize business processes.

EON® has generated tremendous market traction across multiple industries, including chemicals/petrochemicals, food & beverage, discrete parts manufacturing, medical devices, healthcare, and state government agencies.