AstridTravel, LLC in partnership with the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge’s Art Routes program today has announced the registration deadline for the upcoming, culture focused tour to St. Petersburg, Russia scheduled for June 7-13th is March 15, 2017.

“This will be an unforgettable trip focused on Russian culture with a heavy emphasis on Russian classical dance,” announced Astrid Clements of AstridTravel, LLC, a culture focused, travel tour company that caters to travelers worldwide looking for unique, affordable luxury excursions.

Astrid Clements said this Art Routes trip will provide VIP access to behind the scenes of St. Petersburg’s rich history of dance, architecture, and the fine arts.

Some, but not all of the one of a kind opportunities participants will experience on this excursion, are a performance and backstage tour at the world renowned Mariinsky Ballet Theater, a tour of the Vaganova Academy Russian Ballet, dinner with a prima ballerina and an in-depth lecture about Russian ballet given by the noted expert, Professor Alexi Leporc. Likewise, three ballet performances and a folk dance show in the Nikolavsky Palace is on the tour’s itinerary, as well as a tour of Matilde Kschessinska, the former Imperial prima ballerina’s, palace.

The seven day St. Petersburg excursion will also offer the ability to explore some of St. Petersburg’s most magnificent architecture. Included on the tour are visits to the Peter and Paul Fortress, the Spilled Blood Cathedral and the Imperial Palaces of Peterhof, Catherine’s Summer Palace, the Pavlovsk Palace and Park, plus the Monplaisir Palace. The lavish private palaces of the Yusupov and Stroganov families are also on the trips itinerary. All are spectacular.

A private tour of the Hermitage Museum’s Diamond Collection, the Faberge Museum, and the Russian Museum filled with classical and contemporary art are part of this outstanding tour. In addition, participants will enjoy some of the best food offered in St. Petersburg. Eating venues include the elegant Tsar Restaurant, the rooftop LeTerrassa; the Russian Empire Restaurant housed the Stroganov Palace, as well as several ethnic selections such as the Baku, Podvorie, and Aragvi restaurants. All meals are included in the tour price.

Accommodations will be in the five stars Belmond Grand Hotel Europe located on the elegant Nevsky Prospekt.

“This is indeed an exciting once in a life time opportunity for the ballet enthusiast and for those who enjoy the magnificence of Russian culture that you will not want to miss,” said Clements, herself a well-traveled person who has a passion for helping people travel solo while never feeling like a tourist. Visit her website, Astrid Solo Travel Advisor (http://www.astridtravel.com), for great travel ideas, products, and services.

The St. Petersburg International Excursion will be the first of the Arts Route program. These Arts Route programs will offer unique opportunities to travel the world and meet master artists in their home countries, to experience rich international, cultural histories and traditions first hand and to connect with creative place makers who are building better futures for their communities through the arts.

For more information contact the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge (225-344-8558) or AstridTravel, LLC at astrid(at)astridtravel(dot)com.

Name: Sharae Rouse

Business Name: Astrid Travel, LLC

Business Address: 19440 S. Muirfield Circle Baton Rouge, LA 70810

Contact Phone: (225) 344-8558

Email: astrid(at)astridtravel(dot)com

Website: http://www.astridtravel.com