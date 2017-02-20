Paul Barrett, Vice President of Technical Operations for Windstar Cruises We are holding ourselves to a higher standard of operational excellence in everything that we do, which is why we are thrilled to have a consummate professional like Paul join Windstar’s team.

Windstar Cruises announces the appointment of Paul Barrett to Vice President of Technical Operations beginning immediately. Barrett is responsible for the small ship line’s Technical Operations Department overseeing all related aspects with regard to safety and regulatory compliance, inventory control and purchasing, shipyard projects and refits. Barrett also oversees the Engine Department, to ensure timely, diligent and efficient maintenance and safe operation, with a minimum environmental impact as described in the company’s safety management system (SMS), and related policies, procedures, and practices.

“We are continuing to build incredible bench strength of industry leading talent in our efforts to be the world's best small ship cruise line,” said President John Delaney. “We are holding ourselves to a higher standard of operational excellence in everything that we do, which is why we are thrilled to have a consummate professional like Paul join Windstar’s team.”

Barrett arrives to Windstar with three-plus decades of marine engineering and technical operations experience, having most recently worked for the Holland America Group. Prior to that Barrett was Vice President of Technical Operations at Princess Cruises for seven years having progressed through various management positions and held oversight for the line’s 18 vessels deployed worldwide. Barrett began his maritime career as an Engineer Officer aboard P&O Cruises in 1984.

Barrett completed an Executive Management Leadership Program at the UCLA Anderson School of Management and holds a Master’s degree in Business Administration from California Coast University. Barrett is a Chartered Engineer and Member of the Institute of Marine Engineers, Scientists and Technologists in the U.K. and a member of the U.S.A. Society of Naval Architects and Marine Engineers. A native of England, Barrett resides in Seattle and joins the 130-plus corporate team at Windstar’s headquarters in downtown Seattle.

Windstar operates a fleet of six small cruise ships: three Wind-class sailing ships classified as motor sail yachts (MSY), and three Star-class all-suite ships classified as motor vessels (MV); the ships accommodate 148 to 310 passengers serviced by between 100 and 200 staff and crew depending on the vessel. Barrett leads a team of 128 marine engineers across the fleet.

The industry leader in small ship cruising, Windstar was recently voted #1 Best Boutique Cruise Line by readers of USA Today and was named to Condé Nast Traveler’s 2017 Gold List. The line offers more than 250 cruises annually sailing to 170 ports worldwide with new cruise destinations offered in Arabia in 2017; in Asia and Alaska in 2018; and scheduled to visit a dozen new ports in Europe in 2018.

For additional information on Windstar’s fleet of ships and private yacht-style cruising, contact a travel professional or Windstar Cruises by phone at 877-958-7718, or visit http://www.windstarcruises.com.