Orbita, Inc., a leading provider of innovative software for connected home healthcare, today announced Orbita Engage™, a complete software-as-a-service solution for increasing patient engagement and optimizing care journey management for home healthcare.

Built on Orbita Health Cloud™, the industry’s first purpose-built, HIPAA-compliant platform for connected home healthcare, Orbita Engage is a first-of-its-kind solution built from the ground up to enable comprehensive care journey management and collaboration powered by the intelligence and data-driven insights of modern wearables, connected home healthcare, and lifestyle devices.

Orbita Engage provides unique user experiences optimized for the needs of patients, caregivers, and clinical care coordinators:

1.) The Engage Patient Experience includes mobile and Web apps, as well voice assistants for Amazon Echo and Google Home powered by Orbita Voice™, that maximize patient engagement and treatment adherence. Integration of wearables and home health devices in a single, secure environment provides seamless access to patient wellness data at home.

2.) With the Engage Caregiver App, family and friends as well as home care agents are empowered with actionable digital care plans, mobile messaging, and the ability to automatically track care tasks, activities and educational content delivery.

3.) Healthcare professionals use the Engage Care Coordinator Dashboard to create and manage care journeys across populations of paitents under care. Care coordinators can create general care journeys for multiple conditions, and set specific plans that align with each patient’s condition and home care needs. Rules-based triggers, data-driven insights, and visualizations enable rapid intervention based on real-time data and insights.

“The healthcare industry has struggled to find solutions that combine the real-time insights of modern connected devices with practical care coordination and patient journey management capabilities,” said Orbita CEO Bill Rogers. “With Orbita Engage, healthcare organizations can deliver care coordination and collaboration solutions that truly engage patient dealing with chronic and post-acute healthcare needs at home, while empowering their caregivers and clinical care coordinators."

About Orbita

Orbita is an innovator of connected home healthcare solutions that dramatically increase patient engagement, optimize care coordination, improve outcomes, and reduce costs. Healthcare organizations, device manufacturers and service providers use Orbita’s cloud platform and care journey management solutions to create, deploy and manage secure, connected healthcare applications that combine data from wearables and other connected devices into collaborative care experiences. Orbita’s voice solutions enable quick, easy development and management of intelligent voice assistants based on Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and other voice platforms. http://www.orbitahealth.com

