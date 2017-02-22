Hospitality Staffing Solutions LLC, the nations’ leading provider of contingent labor and outsourced services to the Hotel & Resort industry, today introduced the first on-demand staffing platform for hotel jobs, branded as HSS OnDemand.

The launch of HSS OnDemand is an exciting technology solution that gives hotel management staff the ability to supplement its’ rapid headcount fluctuations due to:



Sudden changes in occupancy rates

Absenteeism and call-offs due to illness

Banquets, meetings or other events requiring significant numbers of staff

One key feature of HSS OnDemand is that the applicant pool is filled with pre-vetted and screened candidates meeting HSS’s own stringent guidelines for hiring. This means that clients are ensured of both a qualified candidate and a fully compliant staffing experience while immediately hiring team members for short term projects.

The HSS OnDemand solution automates the screening and matching of job candidates to client profiles as well. With unique identifiers embedded within each applicant’s profile, clients can request individuals possessing experience working within their specific brand, or in parallel types of environments. Each customer order is routed to the most qualified HSS employee based on brand experience, customer ratings, proximity, and availability.

HSS OnDemand will first feature applicants that specialize in Housekeeping, Janitorial, and Food & Beverage service areas, while future plans call for expansion further into front of house skill sets. Pilots are underway immediately in the Orlando, Florida and Baltimore, Maryland markets, with another 10 markets to be determined in mid-2017.

“We are extremely excited to be the first in our sector to launch OnDemand staffing services,” said Tim McPherson, CEO of Hospitality Staffing Solutions. “From initial conversations with our prospective users in the pilot markets, we feel confident that this service will be consistently in demand and will fulfill a major gap in coverage for our clients. Placing the ordering and selection process into a mobile application will allow HSS clients to order the talent when they want and for how long they want, and will give our workers an opportunity to expand their skill set and work additional shifts of their choosing”.

About Hospitality Staffing Solutions LLC (HSS)

Hospitality Staffing Solutions LLC is the nation’s leading supplier of talent to the Hotel and Resort industry, with operations in 33 states supporting more than 800 properties on an annual basis. On any given day, more than 8000 dedicated HSS staff members provide services to our esteemed client base, with skill sets ranging from Housekeeping, Janitorial, Kitchen, Food and Beverage, and many more. HSS also provides outsourced service operations, managing the entire operations of specific hotel functions to ensure that clients receive quality service and personnel with predictable costs.

Founded in 1990 in Atlanta, GA, HSS proudly claims a leading market share at the world’s leading hotel brands, and looks to continue its expansion into new geographies through organic expansion of its branch office network, strategic acquisition, and further development of its service capabilities.

