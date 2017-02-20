New Silverado Memory Care Community to Open in Virginia

New Silverado Memory Care Community to Open in Alexandria, Virginia

Silverado today is pleased to announce that it has entered into a management agreement with Cambridge Healthcare to open and operate a state-of-the-art memory care community in Alexandria, Virginia. The new community is expected to open its doors in the first quarter of 2018 on a site just outside of Old Town.

The three-story community with underground parking – located on King Street –will serve 66 people with Alzheimer’s disease and other memory-impairing conditions. The property will feature indoor space specifically designed to meet the unique needs of the memory impaired, as well as outside space purposefully built to give residents freedom to enjoy the outdoors. The overall design serves to bring the Silverado experience to residents and their families, providing individuals with dignity, respect and the best quality of life possible.

“For years we have been asked when a Silverado community will open on the East Coast, specifically in the Washington D.C. greater metropolitan area. Our new Alexandria community marks a milestone in that Silverado will become a coast-to-coast company,” says Silverado President, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman Loren Shook. “Our entire team is energized by the opportunity to bring the Silverado environment to life in Alexandria, a care model that has resulted in the best clinical outcomes across our industry and truly changes lives.”

Graham Adelman, Chief Executive Officer of Cambridge, states, “From 2012, when Cambridge conceived the community now under construction on King Street, until late last year, our intention was to manage its operation ourselves. After visiting Silverado communities in California, evaluating their model of care, and watching Silverado’s staff interact with residents and their families, we changed our mind. Silverado’s accomplishments in caring for those with Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia are remarkable, recognized by academicians and physicians internationally, and well documented. We feel the basis for this is Loren’s heartfelt commitment to enriching the lives of all persons experiencing cognitive decline and his profound belief that respect for them should not diminish with the loss of their memories. Cambridge is pleased and excited that Silverado chose Alexandria for the location of its first community on the East Coast. We look forward to working with Silverado to increase awareness in Northern Virginia of what is truly possible for those with decline in cognition.”

Shook adds, “We are excited to be working with Graham and his team at Cambridge Healthcare in the completion of the design and construction of this community – an effort that supports our founding vision to change the way the world cares for and perceives people with cognitive decline.”

Cambridge will remain the operator of Alexandria’s Woodbine Rehabilitation & Healthcare, whose renovation will be completed in August 2017, and will be the licensed operator of the memory care community which Silverado will be managing.

Development of the new property is already contributing to the local economy with the creation of dozens of construction jobs as well as local spending. Once open, the community will support more than 65 new healthcare jobs. Ongoing project updates are available at silveradocare.com/Alexandria, and a time-lapse of the project site can be found at app.oxblue.com/open/WT/Alexandria.

About Silverado

Silverado was founded in 1996 with the goal of enriching the lives of those with memory loss by changing how the world cares for people with cognitive decline. Establishing this mindset as the foundation allows Silverado – and its associates – to leave behind previous misconceptions and operate in a way that provides clients, residents and patients with utmost dignity, freedom, respect and quality of life. Silverado has grown to become a nationally recognized provider of home care, memory care assisted living and hospice services. With 52 locations across Arizona, California, Illinois, Texas, Washington, Utah and Wisconsin – the company strives to deliver world-class care and unmatched service. To learn more, visit silveradocare.com or call (866) 522-8125.

