Anthony Machine Celebrates 70 Years of Precision Machining

Anthony Machine, the largest precision machine shop in San Antonio, is kicking off a celebration of their 70th year in business. Founded by David Anthony shortly after the end of World War II, D.S. Anthony & Sons remained in the family for three generations. The company was acquired by Framework Capital Partners in 2014 starting its next chapter of serving leading equipment manufacturers in the Energy, Defense, Aerospace, Aggregate, and Transportation industries.

“The company had such a strong foundation and reputation for providing quality work and a commitment to customer service, it fit perfectly into our portfolio,” says Jerry McGee, Managing Partner of Framework Capital Partners. “Incredibly, almost half of our employees have worked at the company for a decade or more with a few working there for over 30 years. Their collective expertise has provided our customers with stability and reliability rarely found in a precision machine shop.”

Anthony Machine has expanded its range of services providing for diversification and enhanced offerings to new industries. Mark Gonzalez, who also serves as Managing Partner at Framework Capital, is optimistic about the future of Anthony Machine. “Our success comes from continually evolving to serve the changing needs of customers. We were recently awarded AS9100 certification to serve the Aerospace sector better in addition to our efforts to support new industries.” Over the past year, Anthony Machine’s efforts have paid off now serving customers in the automotive, food processing and industrial automation industries.

Anniversary activities will continue throughout the year, to include employee and customer appreciation events, and an enhanced trade show and online presence.

ABOUT ANTHONY MACHINE

Based in San Antonio, Anthony Machine provides precision manufacturing, assembly and repair services for companies in the Energy, Defense, Aerospace, Aggregate, and Transportation industries. With an operating history spanning 70 years, Anthony Machine is the largest, most respected machine shop in South Texas. To learn more about the Most Trusted Name in Precision Machining, visit http://www.anthonymachine.com.

ABOUT FRAMEWORK CAPITAL PARTNERS

Framework Capital is an investment firm that Builds Successful Businesses by focusing leadership on alignment and execution. Framework provides capital investment and operational know-how that result in a highly-engaged workforce. Framework is headquartered in Houston, Texas with offices in California and Nevada. Additional information can be found at http://www.frameworkcapitalpartners.com.