Dominion Dealer Solutions announced today that Dominion Inventory Manager, industry leader in high-quality automotive inventory merchandising, has strategically partnered with AIS Rebates, a part of Cox Automotive, to provide incentive data to dealers nationwide. Dominion Inventory Manager will now have 90-95 percent incentive availability for new vehicles, giving automotive dealers greater access to more new car incentives and price vehicles in their local markets.

This best-in-class software offers a streamlined process for dealers to both identify and apply new car incentives to their new vehicle inventory. Dealers using Dominion Inventory Manager’s New Car Incentives will experience increased OEM package mapping success rates, allowing for more efficient management and application of incentive data across their inventory. The consolidated new car incentives process is coupled with Dominion’s exclusive rules engine within Inventory Manager, offering dealers greater efficiency in locating incentives and applying them automatically to all matching inventory.

“Managing the application of pertinent incentives to new car inventory has been a longstanding pain-point for dealers across the country,” said Shane Marcum, general manager of Inventory Solutions at Dominion Dealer Solutions. “In forming this strategic partnership with AIS Rebates, Dominion Dealer Solutions resolves this issue for dealers by making incentive data available within our applications, delivering it in an easily accessible interface, and providing an intuitive way for users to quickly apply those incentives to their new car inventory.”

Through Dominion’s New Car Incentives, dealers will be able to more accurately price inventory based on market analytics as well as incentive availability. Dealers updating vehicle information within Dominion’s Inventory Manager will recognize that the consolidated workflow ties all new car incentives data and tasks together, letting them apply necessary incentives when applicable with minimal effort.

“Cox Automotive is committed to transforming the automotive retail experience by providing transparent pricing information wherever online consumers choose to shop,” said Brad Korner, general manager for Cox Automotive Rates & Incentives. “We are pleased to provide our AIS Rebates incentive information to Dominion Dealer Solutions to deliver the most current incentives for dealers to instantly apply to their inventory, simplifying the sales process and increasing customer satisfaction.”

For more information on the benefits of Dominion Inventory Manager’s improved New Car Incentives application for your automotive dealership, please call 877-421-1040.

About Dominion Dealer Solutions

Dominion Dealer Solutions improves dealers' lives by developing advanced technologies including: reputation and social media management, responsive websites, digital advertising, SEO, SEM, multichannel marketing, and custom market reports. Coupled with award-winning lead management, inventory merchandising, equity mining, customer relationship (CRM) and dealer management (DMS) solutions, Dominion redefines automotive retail by delivering first-class customer experiences for today's automotive dealerships. Based in Norfolk, Virginia, every OEM and more than 10,000 U.S. dealers depend on Dominion's foundation of innovation, integrity, excellence and teamwork to provide them with results at every turn. For more information, visit our website, like us on Facebook, Pinterest or YouTube, or follow us on Twitter.

About Dominion Enterprises

Dominion Enterprises is a leading online marketing and software services company offering client solutions across multiple targeted business verticals. Our widely recognized B2C web and mobile portals, including ForRent.com, Homes.com, andCycleTrader.com, generate nearly 30 million unique visits monthly. Our B2B cloud SaaS solutions directly support clients in establishing their online and mobile brands, generating leads, and managing customer relationships. Dominion Enterprises has more than 40 businesses and 3,000 employees in our Norfolk, Va. home office, across the U.S., and internationally.

Media Contact:

Dominion Dealer Solutions

Peyton Hoffman

Director of Public Relations and Event Management

757.351.7271

Peyton.hoffman(at)drivedominion(dot)com