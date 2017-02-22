Roselli Joins ADOMANI as Vice-President of Sales and Marketing

The commitment everyone in this company has to answering the need for reliable green transportation solutions is visionary.

Today, ADOMANI, Inc. a leading supplier of all-electric school buses, trucks and conversions announced that John Roselli will be joining the company as Vice-President of Sales and Marketing.

Roselli brings 13 years of expertise in the school bus industry to ADOMANI. Most recently he served as the Manager of Alternative Fuels for Thomas Built Bus. Prior to joining Thomas Built Bus, Roselli held roles of Director of Alternative Fuel Sales and Director of Dealer Development at Blue Bird Corporation and Director of New School Bus sales for A-Z Bus Sales, a Blue Bird dealer in California.

“We are pleased that John has seen our vision and will be working with us to develop our sales team for our electric drive train conversions as well as new buses and trucks,” said Jim Reynolds, ADOMANI’S president & CEO. “His extensive alternative fuels experience and industry contacts make him an excellent fit at ADOMANI as we continue to grow our electric bus, truck and commercial businesses.”

As an experienced veteran in the industry, Roselli will work closely with customers and air districts to further promote clean transportation options through ADOMANI’s proven electric drivetrain technology.

“I am honored to lead the sales and marketing team at ADOMANI,” said Roselli. “The commitment everyone in this company has to answering the need for reliable green transportation solutions is visionary. I am excited to be part of the team and look forward to contributing to ADOMANI customers’ success.”

####

About ADOMANI, Inc.

California-based ADOMANI, Inc. provides school bus and medium to heavy-duty commercial fleet operators with replacement drivetrains and new purpose built zero-emission vehicles. ADOMANI brings together proven electric drivetrain technology, customized products, and trusted service partners to cut total cost of ownership, boost vehicle reliability, and unlock the many benefits of green technology. For more information, visit http://www.adomanielectric.com.