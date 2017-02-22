BHMI Launches Social Media Campaign

Baldwin Hackett & Meeks, Inc. (BHMI), a leading provider of enterprise software applications and creator of the Concourse Financial Software Suite, is excited to launch a “Let’s Get Social Campaign” inviting interested individuals to follow BHMI on one or more of the following social media channels:



BHMI on LinkedIn http://bit.ly/2mfrLEn

BHMI on Twitter https://twitter.com/bhmisoftware

BHMI on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/BHMISoftware/app/190322544333196/

BHMI on YouTube https://www.youtube.com/user/bhmiomaha/videos

BHMI on Google+ https://plus.google.com/109189840856041885811

BHMI Blog http://www.bhmi.com/blog/

“We are providing valuable company and industry information on a weekly basis via six different social media channels,” said Casey Scheer, Director of Marketing and Sales. “With this in mind, we want to encourage persons interested in BHMI to follow us on social media.”

As part of this campaign, BHMI is giving away a Google Home device. To follow BHMI on one or more of its social media channels and register for the Google Home device, please go to http://www.bhmi.com/lets-get-social/. BHMI will be announcing the winner on March 31, 2017.

About Baldwin Hackett & Meeks, Inc.

Baldwin Hackett & Meeks, Inc. (BHMI) is an elite group of technologists who have been creating primary business applications since 1986. From small startups to Fortune 500 companies, BHMI clients have one thing in common – they trust BHMI to develop software that ensures the successful operation of their businesses. This is because BHMI’s core competency is creating enterprise software applications that are continuously available, highly scalable, and undeniably reliable. For more than three decades, BHMI has developed and supported hundreds of applications across a wide range of industries. This includes both custom applications and software products. BHMI leveraged this expertise to create one of the world’s most flexible and powerful back office solutions in the electronic payments industry – the Concourse Financial Software Suite. For more information, please visit http://www.bhmi.com.