Intalere Launches New Solutions Group

Intalere, the healthcare industry leader in delivering optimal cost, quality and clinical outcomes, today announced the launch of their Solutions Group, a new team that will be the focal point for developing and delivering the company’s full spectrum clinical and operational solutions and services enabling healthcare providers to optimize patient care through quality, operational and financial enhancement.

“The purpose of the Solutions Group is to create a single entity that is responsible for the gathering, consolidation and delivery of solutions to our constituents, both internal and external,” said Intalere President and CEO Julius Heil. “With the growing focus on value-based care, we have created the Solutions Group with an eye toward helping our members achieve the Triple Aim around cost, quality and outcomes.”

Bring process discipline to the development and delivery of new technologies, strategic relationships and consulting services.

Develop and disseminate solutions addressing key business units, regulatory areas and budgetary concerns central to the day-today operations, long-term goals and financial health of Intalere’s membership.

Improve and expand the scope of Intalere’s consulting services.

“Many healthcare providers are challenged in terms of resources and information to implement the changes necessary to comply with new government regulations and the new healthcare model,” said Heil. The Solutions Group will be led by Intalere’s new Chief Strategy Officer, Jim Wilson, and will provide nationwide, single-source access to the type of specialized expertise and individual attention usually only offered by exclusive “boutique” consulting firms.

The goal of this group is to become the primary contact and partner for a full-spectrum of clinical and business needs including:

Supply Chain

Business Intelligence Data

Physician Preference

IT/Telecommunications

Energy and Facilities

Financial Management

Labor and Operational Efficiencies

According to Wilson, the team combines specialized expertise and best-of-class resources from Intalere and its suppliers to offer members the best of all worlds—best experience, tools and flexibility. “Our vision is to be the preferred and most trusted resource for expertise and services which enhance the provider’s ability to ensure the very best healthcare for those they serve,” he said.

