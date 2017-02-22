DRT Strategies, Inc. (DRT) (http://www.drtstrategies.com) announces that SmartCEO magazine has recognized the company in their 2017 Future 50 Award program as one of the Greater Washington, D.C. area’s fastest-growing mid-sized businesses based on revenue and employee growth over the past three years. 2017 marks the fourth time SmartCEO magazine has honored DRT Strategies as a Future 50 Award winner.

DRT Strategies specializes in Health IT systems and information management, enterprise IT consulting, program management, and financial management solutions. The company’s clients include federal agencies, the U.S. Navy, and enterprises in the technology and financial services sectors.

“DRT leads major federal programs that impact the health, safety, and overall welfare of the U.S. and the lives of its citizens,” commented Susan Kidd, CEO at DRT Strategies. “We have been growing at a meaningful rate for over a decade and it is our day to day performance that propels our business’ growth. SmartCEO’s recognition is testament to our people’s focus and skill in working together with our customers to help them achieve their missions.”

