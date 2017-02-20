Samanage logo

Samanage, the Service Success company, will exhibit at Pink17, the 21st Annual International IT Service Management (ITSM) Conference & Exhibition in Las Vegas, NV Feb. 19 to Feb. 22.

Anthony Orr, principal enterprise architect at Samanage, will be at booth #300 to discuss current ITIL trends and Samanage innovations for the ITSM industry. Orr has 30 years of experience in various IT strategy, managerial, consulting and advisory positions. He is also one of the authors of “ITIL Lifecycle Suite, v3 Edition 2011”, author of “ITIL Managing Across the Lifecycle (MALC),” and other publications as well as a senior examiner for “ITIL Lifecycle Suite, v2 and v3, Edition 2011” and Cyber-Resilience certification examinations.

“Pink17 has a reputation for holding informative workshops, showcasing amazing technology and hosting the best companies in IT service management,” said Orr. “I’m excited to share my knowledge and expertise in ITIL, but I’m even more excited about what Samanage is doing in the industry. Samanage is paving the way for innovation in service management and I’m glad I get to be part of it.”

In addition to showcasing Orr’s ITIL expertise, Samanage will highlight their recently launched product, Samanage Service Desk, Enterprise Edition, which allows businesses to connect with their customers, partners and employees in entirely new ways.

Samanage Service Desk, Enterprise Edition manages all service interactions in one place to deliver a unified experience to all employees. By providing an intuitive solution that can be shared across all departments, organizations gain actionable intelligence, peak efficiency, and service success. This newly launched product offers unmatched usability, allowing companies to treat their employees like their best customers. Employees can request services when, where, and how they want them, while service providers can continuously improve customer satisfaction and efficiency.

For more information about Samanage, visit https://www.samanage.com/.

About Samanage

Samanage is the Service Success Company, enabling modern organizations worldwide to deliver a superior service experience to their employees. Samanage’s enterprise service management software accelerates efficiency and visibility into services requested and delivered across an organization, making it easy to continuously streamline process improvement and greater productivity. Through unprecedented agility and scalability, Samanage gives service providers the ability to rapidly and consistently deliver the services that employees need to get work done.

Samanage is the service management industry’s top reviewed IT service desk solution, according to customer reviews. To learn more about Samanage, please visit http://www.samanage.com or call 1-888-250-8971.