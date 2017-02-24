The Bajio Logistics Center, Yusen Logistics' new warehouse in Mexico, offers services to automotive manufacturers and Tier 1 and Tier 2 suppliers. “Today, we launch not only a first-class warehousing operation and a full-service container and trailer yard, but also our new corporate headquarters for Yusen Logistics Mexico,” said Jordan Dewart, President, Yusen Logistics Mexico.

Yusen Logistics, a leading third-party logistics provider, has opened a 53,820-square-foot logistics center near Celaya, Mexico, to meet the growing demands of its domestic and international automotive customers.

Company officials held a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Bajio Logistics Center in Apaseo el Grande, Guanajuato, on February 22, 2017. The event was attended by Yusen Logistics employees as well as Miguel Marquez Marquez, the Governor of Guanajuato State, Gonzalo Gonzalez Centeno, the Mayor of Apaseo El Grande and Ramon Lemus Munoz Ledo, the Mayor of Celaya.

“Today, we launch not only a first-class warehousing operation and a full-service container and trailer yard, but also our new corporate headquarters for Yusen Logistics Mexico,” said Jordan Dewart, President, Yusen Logistics Mexico. “Yusen Logistics has become a tier-one global logistics enterprise by being able to identify our customers’ needs and deliver unique solutions that can satisfy those needs all over the world. Our Bajio Logistics Center is an excellent example of our power to do that.”

“The Bajio Logistics Center will serve as the cornerstone for our global automotive network, as well as the control center for the Mexico market,” said Kenji Mizushima, President, Yusen Logistics Co., Ltd. “By firmly establishing our presence in this region, we can provide additional support to our customers and contribute to the local community.”

The facility is located on a 17-acre site in the Amistad Industrial Park in the Bajio region, one of the largest automotive clusters in Latin America. The warehouse features 10,764 square feet of office space, 10 dock doors, a 64,583-square-foot trailer yard and an ocean container depot with capacity for 1,000 TEUs. There is room for expansion, including the capacity to double the amount of warehouse and office space and add a cross-dock facility with 30 dock doors.

The Bajio Logistics Center will initially employ 100 people, with further prospects as the facility grows in size.

Services include just-in-time scheduling, domestic truck, rail and intermodal transportation, international freight forwarding, import/export services and warehousing.

