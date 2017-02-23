Jim Klingenberger, the Manager of Assets and Energy Reliability said, "We conducted an extensive search for a solution that would simplify our customer service intake processes. To succeed the system needed to help us allocate human resources and provide key built in metrics. TeamHeadquarters was the solution that fit all our requirements. We were then pleasantly surprised to discover that Entry Software is in London.” Jim also says,“Teamheadquarters has a simple interface and it’s easy to use".

Of the company’s recent success with the City of London, Entry Software’s CEO, Mark Donais said, “We’re delighted that the City of London is using TeamHeadquarters and supporting a local business to manage the facilities of the city”. “Our local customer base is increasing significantly as our product, TeamHeadquarters continues to evolve.”

Fundamental to the city’s facilities management solution is TeamHeadquarters help desk ticketing system and Customer Self Service Web Portal. TeamHeadquarters has enabled the city to:



Make it easy for facilities personnel to input and submit service requests

Easily evaluate service requests and assign the them to facilities resources

Understand workloads and trends using TeamHeadquarters built-in dashboards

Communicate effectively with service employees and customers

About the City of London

----------------------------------

London is a Canadian city in southwestern Ontario, with a population of 383,822 located just north of Lake Erie and the U.S. border. It's home to the University of Western Ontario. Among the city's range of museums are Museum London, a showcase for regional art and historical artifacts, and the interactive Children's Museum. The city centre features numerous parks and greenways along the Thames River.

About Entry Software Corporation

---------------------------------------------

Entry Software Corporation is a leader work management apps for various industries around the globe. Its core product, TeamHeadquarters, is a fully integrated web app with unique solutions for municipalities, education, manufacturing, healthcare and transportation. TeamHeadquarters simplifies service, reduces app complexity and improves customer and employee communications.