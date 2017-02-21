We’re pleased at the opportunity to participate as a sponsor with asset management professionals who are seeking better ways to manage risk, assure data security, and continue their successful NERC compliance programs. ~Ann Broussard

Certrec, a leading regulatory compliance provider for NERC compliance, announced today its participation in the Solar Asset Management North America 2017 Conference in San Francisco, CA from March 28-29.

Currently, Certrec provides NERC compliance support on an ongoing basis to several U.S. solar facilities. We have worked with these solar sites for several years and appreciate the trust that these clients have in our team. In 2016 Certrec was selected by two new solar facilities to develop their NERC compliance programs.

Our industry is comprised of customized systems, talented individuals, and unique corporate cultures. In addition, newcomers to the workforce plus new (sometimes fledgling) technologies all need to be incorporated into this regulatory framework. One size does not fit all in our industry. A “standardized” approach to NERC compliance using a software application or cookie cutter templates does not result in successful NERC compliance programs.

An entity that is dedicated to compliance operates every day in compliance. Every day, they are audit ready and this is accomplished through an effective Internal Controls Process with periodic self-evaluations of effectiveness, coupled with a robust corrective action process.

“We’re pleased at the opportunity to participate as a sponsor at the Solar Asset Management North America 2017 Conference with asset management professionals who are seeking better ways to manage risk, assure data security, and continue their successful NERC compliance programs.” - Ann Broussard, Office of NERC Compliance Business Development Director

Certrec Corporation is dedicated to regulatory compliance exclusively and has been since we started in 1988. We believe our approach is the key to our successful client programs as well as our growing NERC practice.

CERTREC

Founded in 1988, Certrec is an engineering and technology based organization providing regulatory support services in the electric power industry. With over 1,200 cumulative years of direct industry experience (including wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil), Certrec has developed exceptional capabilities to support regulatory activities emanating from regulatory entities such as the North American Electric Reliability Corporation and Regional Entities (NERC), the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC), Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), and other regulatory agencies. Certrec's Office of NERC Compliance (ONC), Office of Licensing and Compliance (OLC), Office of Assessment and Recovery (OAR), and Office of New Plant (ONP) services are used by utilities and entities across the United States to help manage the regulatory process to their advantage.