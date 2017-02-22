I want my collection to make Beach Bunny customers feel like they can achieve anything they set their minds and bodies to, while looking and feeling stylish at the same time.

Beach Bunny Swimwear’s activewear line, B|FIT, launches its first collaboration with social media superstar, dancer and recording artist, Jordyn Jones.

“Because of my background in dance, I designed my looks with fabrics that are comfortable and flexible, allowing for a wide range of movement no matter what activity you’re doing,” states Jordyn Jones. Dancing since the age of two, preforming on stages such as ‘X-Factor,’ Dancing With The Stars,’ and Lifetime’s breakout reality show, ‘Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition,’ Jordyn Jones has taken her talents to fashion to create her own line of activewear for B|FIT by Beach Bunny.

Inspired by her personal style, the Jordyn Jones for B|FIT Collection offers thirteen styles in crisp neutral shades of black, white and charcoal, along with trending colorblock and stripe pieces. From sportier mesh styles to more fashion-forward, all white sets with crochet inserts, this B|FIT range reaches a variety of customers while staying true to Jordyn’s sassy and functional aesthetic. “If I had to describe my collection in three words, it would be comfortable, chic and fun. I want Beach Bunny customers to feel like they can achieve anything they set their minds and bodies to while looking and feeling stylish at the same time.” – JordynJones

ABOUT JORDYN JONES

With over 3 million active followers on Instagram, over 127 million views on YouTube and over 300K followers on twitter, Jordyn Jones has become the ultimate social media influencer. She has not only grown her brand through social, but has established herself as an artist and performer, placing first in Ryan Seacrest’s cover contest with a music video of Iggy Azalea’s, “Fancy”, and releasing hit singles such as “BRUH” on her VEVO channel with a collective view count of over29 million. She is currently recording original songs with a Grammy Award-winning producer.

ABOUT BEACH BUNNY SWIMWEAR and B|FIT by BEACH BUNNY

Beach Bunny Swimwear launched in 2004 and is known for its ultra feminine, sexy and unique bikini styles and resort-wear. Most recently seen in the 2017 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue on plus-size model, Ashley Graham, models Bianca Balti and Bojana Krsmanovic and Christie Brinkeley’s daughter, Alexa Ray Joel, Beach Bunny Swimwear continues to hold the record of having more dedicated pages in SI than any other swimwear line. Beach Bunny Swimwear also donned the famous double cover of Sports Illustrated’s 50th Anniversary issue on Kate Upton and Nina Agdal. B|FIT by Beach Bunny launched in 2016 with a campaign featuring model, Meredith Mickelson, who now joins the ranks of previous Beach Bunny campaign models, Chrissy Teigen, Irina Shayk, Hailey Clauson, Kate Upton and Nina Agdal.

The first three styles in the Jordyn Jones for B|FIT capsule collection is available now on beachbunnyswimwear.com and Beach Bunny’s retail locations: Miami, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Scottsdale and Newport Beach. It is also available in specialty boutiques worldwide.

