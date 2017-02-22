3 Compelling Reasons to Attend ICX Summit in June

The third annual ICX Summit, taking place June 5-7 in Dallas, will focus on CX deployment trends and strategies. Early Bird pricing ends March 3. The summit is smaller and more intimate by design. Its main goal is to facilitate both education and networking in a setting that encourages attendees to actually engage with and get to know one another.

The opportunity to learn from best-in-class CX deployments, insight on the latest of Internet of Things and how best to build the customer experience are just three of nearly a dozen reasons to attend the upcoming ICX Summit.

The annual event, taking place June 5-7 in Dallas, draws highly-respected speakers and a robust audience hungry to network, listen to company leaders deploying CX technologies and gain deep insight on emerging trends and new strategies.

The annual event is in partnership with the Interactive Customer Experience (ICX) Association and Networld Media Group.

"I have people come up to me all the time at some of the bigger shows and tell me how much they look forward to the ICX Summit," said ICX Association Managing Director Christopher Hall.

Hall noted the event presents a golden opportunity to learn from peers about the most innovative, leading-edge technology deployments in the marketplace.

"The big shows have their value, obviously, and the summit isn't aimed at competing with any of them. But they also can be a bit overwhelming, and the opportunities for longer, more engaged face-to-face conversations are pretty limited. The summit, though, is smaller and more intimate by design. Its main goal is to facilitate both education and networking in a setting that encourages attendees to actually engage with and get to know one another," added Hall.

Morten Gotterup, SVP, Westfield Brand Ventures, kicks off the three-day summit with a keynote on best-in-class customer experience. The session will include examples from various sectors and how retailers can apply those principles to their business.

The state of IoT is also on the second day's sessions agenda. Panelists include Dickey’s Barbecue VP of IT and Development Paula Suarez, and the focus will be a discussion the intersection of CX and IoT.

Crafting a rewarding customer experience is the focus of a panel that day.

The session which will focus on how to move from a simple transactional experience to an experiential experience, rising above the price-only aspect. It will be moderated by Mason Page, SVP of strategy and client services, Reflect and the panel includes JGA Chairman Ken Nisch.

That evening, the ICX Association will honor the individuals and organizations setting the pace in using technology to elevate the customer experience with its annual Elevate Awards. The awards recognize excellence in ICX content at the point of wait and point of sale, and ICX deployments across a wide range of vertical markets. The awards dinner, open to all attendees, will be held at The Star, home of the world headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys.

New this year will be an optional after-summit networking event. The ICX Association will host a golf scramble at the TPC Four Seasons Las Colinas golf course. This is a rare opportunity for attendees to play the course that is home to the PGA’s Byron Nelson tournament.

To get the full agenda, click here.

Early bird registration is now open through March 3.

