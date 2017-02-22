Organic Rosés from France and Spain to Sweeten Spring

Les Hauts de Lagarde 2016 Bordeaux Rosé Rosé has become a year-round wine with its unique ability to pair with a great variety of foods.

Spring has almost sprung and with it comes the beginning of rosé season. But with the sophisticated varieties now available, rosé wines have become a popular choice throughout the year.

"Rosé has become a year-round wine with its unique ability to pair with a great variety of foods," said Edward Field, managing partner for Natural Merchants, Inc. "We are thrilled to offer unique organically grown rosés to welcome spring."

Made with 100% organic grapes, the 2016 Les Hauts de Lagarde Bordeaux Rosé, AOC Bordeaux is a blend of 50% Merlot, 40% Cabernet Sauvignon, 8% Cabernet Franc and 2% Malbec. Its brilliant pink color and intense aromas of fruits, flowers and spices give this wine its unique character. Pair it with BBQ, spicy dishes, pork or grilled fish. SRP is $12.99.

2016 Tarantas Sparkling Rosé is made from 100% Bobal, one of Spain’s most unique and popular grapes. In addition to the delightful flavor and bubbly essence of the wine, some of the highest tested levels of the natural antioxidant Resveratrol can be found in monovarietal wines from southeast Spain’s Bobal grape. The wine features dried strawberry notes in the nose and red currants in the mouth. The finish is soft, not sweet, and the gentle character of the wine belies its ability to handle stronger flavors, even grilled fish and chicken. SRP $9.99

2016 Tarantas Bobal Rosé DO Utiel-Requena, made with 100% Bobal, is a very vibrant raspberry pink color, with elegant aromas of strawberry and floral notes. On the palate it is well structured, fresh and fruity. Great with salads, seafood and rice dishes, pasta and white meat. SRP $11.99.

The wines are currently available through select fine wine and natural retail outlets across the country.

About the Winemakers

Vignobles Raymond produces the highest quality AOC Bordeaux organic wines. Located in the Entre-Deux-Mers region, not far from the city of Bordeaux, their wines have grown in the villages of Saint-Laurent-du-Bois, Saint-Martial, and Saint-Felix de Conclude since medieval times. The Raymond family has a long history of growing wine, dating back to 1850. Today, in order to look after their heritage, they carry on using a special mixture of ancestral tradition and the most efficient technology. Located in the Entre-Deux-Mers, not far from Bordeaux, their wines have grown in the villages of Saint-Laurent-du-Bois, Saint-Martial, Saint-Felix de Conclude since medieval times

What makes the main difference in the wine produced by organic agriculture, is the word "respect": respect of the soil, on which the vine is planted, respect of the vine, respect of the organic methods, and all of this for the respect of the environment and the respect of the consumer. Vignoble Raymond's wines reflect a certain "savoir-faire," speaking deeply to their heritage with a distinct taste of place that only organic wines can impart.

Tarantas Spanish Organic Wines - "Wine with Body and Soul from the Heart of Spain." The Tarantas brand name and label were inspired by the free-flowing, open art form of Flamenco song and dance of the same name, celebrated in Southeast Spain.

Bodegas Iranzo produces some of Spain's Oldest Estate Bottled Organic Wines and is the producer of Tarantas Wines. Bodegas Iranzo is located in the D.O. Utiel-Requena (second largest in Spain), based near the charming village of Requena, but only a stone's throw from the historic and metropolitan city of Valencia. The first recorded written evidence of the vineyard Cañada Honda Estate owned by the Iranzo Perez-Duque family dates back to 1335 as granted by King Pedro I of Castilla. The present house of the Iranzo Pérez-Duque family in Requena was built in 1794, and is classified as a Cultural Heritage site by the Valencia Regional Government.

Traditional artisan organic wine making craft passed on for family generations combined with organic agriculture on lime-crusted sandy soils within a National Reserve Park = superb Spanish organic wines.

About Natural Merchants, Inc.

The Natural Merchants Selections program highlights more than 150 carefully selected organically grown, organic and Biodynamic wines imported from Spain, Italy, Austria, Germany, France and Greece, each grown in unique organic terroir, by family run vineyards producing clean, fresh superior wines that are both good for the earth and tantalizing for the palate.

For more information visit http://www.naturalmerchants.com.