Sunny Delight Leverages OneNeck to Deploy AX Environment in Azure

On the heels of the announcement by OneNeck® IT Solutions that the company was expanding their partnership with Microsoft, Sunny Delight Beverages Co. reached out with an invitation. Sunny Delight wanted OneNeck to manage the deployment of their Microsoft Dynamics AX 2012 application into Azure.

“One Neck was able to help us quickly navigate a new and unexplored landscape with Microsoft Azure,” said Aaron Kallmeyer, associate director of IT at Sunny Delight. “They did it at a pace that didn’t impact our demanding project timelines. With their partnership, we also minimized our Development and User Acceptance Testing environment costs.”

Sunny Delight is a leading producer, distributor and marketer of juices, juice drinks and flavored waters in North America. Their brands include Sunny Delight juice drinks, Veryfine juices and drinks, and Fruit2O flavored and sparkling waters. They have counted on OneNeck since 2004 for IT support and management.

“Sunny Delight has a long history with OneNeck,” said Shawn Roberts, VP and Chief Information Officer at Sunny Delight. “We trust the OneNeck team and their expertise. They have a proven-ability to adapt to meet our business needs. Working with them has granted us the flexibility to form-fit our IT solutions. Simultaneously, it’s provided us the opportunity to seamlessly grow as our needs change.”

Roberts added that the long-standing partnership with OneNeck is precisely why Sunny Delight immediately looked to OneNeck to meet their recent need to leverage Azure for a new production environment. They were counting on the proven-expertise of the OneNeck team to complete deployment in just three weeks.

“Being invited to help our long-standing customer deploy their new Microsoft Dynamics AX environment in Azure was a fantastic opportunity,” said Jeff Budge, VP of Advisory Consulting and Product Management at OneNeck. “It was one of our first chances to leverage our expanded Microsoft partnership and deliver a fully hybrid cloud deployment involving Azure. Plus, it provided us the chance to showcase our resources and employee expertise. Despite the tight timeline, we knew we had the right people in place to make it happen.”

As part of the deployment, OneNeck worked closely with Microsoft to ensure success. Microsoft requires the use of Microsoft Dynamics Lifecycle Services (LCS) to improve predictability and quality of the Microsoft Dynamics AX 2012 environment. During deployment of Sunny Delight’s AX 2012 environment, the OneNeck team built and deployed a test environment.

“Our team, in fact, manually set up additional components within the test template to avoid any single point of failure,” added Budge. “The environment needed to be highly available – and it was! It’s a true testament to the collective effort of the entire OneNeck team and showcases our ability to help any customer. Whether it’s a move to the Azure platform, or as we did for Sunny Delight, incorporating Azure as a part of their hybrid cloud strategy, our team is ready.”

Following the successful deployment of the Microsoft Dynamics AX 2012 into Azure, OneNeck then began managing the new environment. At the same time, OneNeck started Phase II of the project — moving Sunny Delight’s older Azure environment to its new, final production Azure platform. Currently, OneNeck is also managing Sunny Delight’s Dynamics AX 2009 environment, which resides in OneNeck's data center. The combined environments provide Sunny Delight with a hybrid cloud solution.

OneNeck IT Solutions offers a full suite of hybrid IT solutions including cloud and hosting solutions, managed services, ERP application management, professional services and IT hardware. In addition to their state-of-the-art facility in Oregon, OneNeck also has top-tier data centers in Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin. Visit oneneck.com for more information.

About OneNeck

OneNeck IT Solutions LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Telephone and Data Systems, employs nearly 550 people throughout the U.S. The company offers hybrid IT solutions including cloud and hosting solutions, managed services, ERP application management, professional services, IT hardware and top-tier data centers in Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Minnesota, Oregon and Wisconsin. OneNeck's team of technology professionals manage secure, world-class, hybrid IT infrastructures and applications for businesses around the country. Visit oneneck.com.

TDS Telecommunications Corporation (TDS Telecom/TDS®), headquartered in Madison, Wis., operates OneNeck IT Solutions LLC and BendBroadband, which is part of TDS Broadband Service LLC. Combined, the company employs more than 3,400 people. Visit tdstelecom.com.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc., a Fortune 500® company, provides wireless; cable and wireline broadband, TV and voice; and hosted and managed services to approximately six million customers nationwide through its businesses U.S. Cellular, TDS Telecom, OneNeck IT Solutions LLC, and TDS Broadband Service LLC. Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Chicago, Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. employs 10,400 people. Visit tdsinc.com.